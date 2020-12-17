EPD Assistant Chief Don Anderson announces retirement plans

After 32 years of service in Edmonds, Assistant Chief of Police Don Anderson plans to retire from the Edmonds Police Department in April 2021, the Edmonds Police Department announced.

An Edmonds native, Anderson was hired by the Edmonds Police Department on March 16, 1989 as a patrol officer after he graduated from Central Washington University with degrees in law and justice and political science.

During his career with the Edmonds PD he served in numerous roles, including patrol officer, plainclothes ProAct Officer, K9 officer, field training officer, firearms instructor, SWAT team officer, detective, patrol sergeant, assistant team leader and team leader of the South Snohomish County SWAT Team and professional standards sergeant. In 2014, he was promoted to assistant chief of police over the support services division.

Anderson is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Northwest Law Enforcement Executive Command College and the International Association of Chiefs of Police Leadership in Police Organizations program. He holds Washington State Career Level Certifications at all three levels; Supervision, Middle Management and Executive.

“I was so fortunate to be able to spend my entire law enforcement career in the city of Edmonds, the city I love and grew up in,” Anderson said. “My service to this community has meant so much to me. I have made my retirement announcement well in advance, hoping to be able to be an available resource to others in the department as they prepare for the promotional opportunities that my departure will create.

“As I look back on my career I have had the honor of working alongside so many incredible officers here-incredible human beings,” he added. “This is an amazing police department staffed by highly skilled people and it’s been a privilege to know them and to work with them. As I prepare to retire I am proud to know that I leave this place as one of the most well-respected law enforcement agencies in the state, a department that is strong, transparent, accountable, inclusive and an example for other police departments in Washington.”