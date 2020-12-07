Friends of the Edmonds Library announce Kindle raffle winners

Four lucky readers received new Kindle Paperwhites for their participation in the Read, Recommend, Raffle contest, supported by Friends of the Edmonds Library and Symetra.
The winners, and their recommendations, include:
Kenzie (5-12 age group) recommends Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White.“I love how Charlotte teaches lessons in her own special way. She keeps Wilbur calm and is so encouraging. This is my Mom’s favorite book and I love to read it with her.”
Madeline (13-18) recommends The Girl Gone Mad by Avery Bishop. “It has a good plot, realism, shows the consequences of what choices you made as a child and how they can backfire on you, great vocabulary. It would be best to be at least older than 16 however, as it is extremely intense and includes some very terrifying experiences, unless you are an extremely advanced reader who has been reading adult books for a long time.”
Sara (18-49) recommends The Crossing Places by Ellie Griffiths. “It’s the first in a popular series.”
Trina (50+) recommends Wild Symphony by Dan Brown. “It is an engaging book of wild animals linked through a QR reader code to a 2-3 minute symphony piece for each animal. Whimsical illustrations and fun fact text accompanies animals from ostrich to whales and more. My grandkids and I love to read this book together.”