Friends of the Edmonds Library announce Kindle raffle winners

The winners, and their recommendations, include:

Kenzie (5-12 age group) recommends Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White.“I love how Charlotte teaches lessons in her own special way. She keeps Wilbur calm and is so encouraging. This is my Mom’s favorite book and I love to read it with her.”

Madeline (13-18) recommends The Girl Gone Mad by Avery Bishop. “It has a good plot, realism, shows the consequences of what choices you made as a child and how they can backfire on you, great vocabulary. It would be best to be at least older than 16 however, as it is extremely intense and includes some very terrifying experiences, unless you are an extremely advanced reader who has been reading adult books for a long time.”

Sara (18-49) recommends The Crossing Places by Ellie Griffiths. “It’s the first in a popular series.”