From the Publisher’s Desk: The police chief selection

I make it a practice not to weigh in on city government decisions. For the past 11 years, my mission has always been to report what is happening – to be unbiased and fair. I find it necessary, however, to speak up about the process so far for selecting Edmonds’ next police chief.
I want to put extra emphasis on the word process. It is not our place — as a news organization — to pass judgment on the qualifications of either candidate. That is why our city has a human resources department, a mayor and city council.
It is our job to serve as a watchdog over the process. That means examining documents that come our way, following leads that we receive and asking questions about statements that need more clarity. And we were preparing to do just that when we learned last night that the city council moved the process up a week, putting the confirmation of Mayor Mike Nelson’s preferred candidate —Sherman Pruitt — on tonight’s Dec. 8 agenda rather than the original date of Dec. 15.
Of course, we are not able to do a fair job of reporting in such a short period of time. But be assured that regardless of the council‘s decision tonight, we will continue to review documents and report on anything we may find.
— Teresa Wippel, Publisher
Has there been any transparency to the press in the selection process? Do you have anymore insight into the qualifications or selection process that we have not seen other than what we are getting from the Mayor?
This forum is a great one and the work that you do and the our ability to comment and learn from the comments of others is awesome! Thanks for being an asset to our community.
Thank you for continuing to gather the facts re this issue. I am angry that the “City Leaders” feel they can ram through this appointment and exclude the public that is so effected by this decision. That won’t happen again…new Council next year might be the answer if this continues without public involvement. It appears to be a very poor process and will look forward to the information you gather and share.
Would also like to see the Councilwomen that gave the interview to King-5, explain herself and comments regarding this community and her view that we are Racist and this appointment will rectify this somehow. How does she see her statement as beneficial to the community.