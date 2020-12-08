From the Publisher’s Desk: The police chief selection

I make it a practice not to weigh in on city government decisions. For the past 11 years, my mission has always been to report what is happening – to be unbiased and fair. I find it necessary, however, to speak up about the process so far for selecting Edmonds’ next police chief.

I want to put extra emphasis on the word process. It is not our place — as a news organization — to pass judgment on the qualifications of either candidate. That is why our city has a human resources department, a mayor and city council.

It is our job to serve as a watchdog over the process. That means examining documents that come our way, following leads that we receive and asking questions about statements that need more clarity. And we were preparing to do just that when we learned last night that the city council moved the process up a week, putting the confirmation of Mayor Mike Nelson’s preferred candidate —Sherman Pruitt — on tonight’s Dec. 8 agenda rather than the original date of Dec. 15.

Of course, we are not able to do a fair job of reporting in such a short period of time. But be assured that regardless of the council‘s decision tonight, we will continue to review documents and report on anything we may find.

— Teresa Wippel, Publisher