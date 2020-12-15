Good trees for urban gardens: Strawberry tree reflects the holiday season

Anyone growing the Strawberry tree (arbutus unedo) has to be struck by the way it reflects the Christmas holiday season. The beautiful red berries stand out against the dark green shiny leaves.
Related to the native Madrona tree (arbutus Menziesii}, it has many great qualities. It is evergreen, easy to grow and quite beautiful. It will grow in many different locations and likes the sun. It has few, if any, disease problems in the Northwest.
Depending on its location, it can grow to 35 feet but can be easily trimmed to stay smaller. The ‘Compacta’ form does not grow as tall or wide. There are also forms that grow well in a pot. This is a versatile tree, which suits smaller gardens.
— By Barbara Chase
Barbara Chase is a Master Gardener who serves on the City of Edmonds Citizens Tree Board.