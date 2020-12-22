Heavy rain floods Edmonds Monday

Like much of the Puget Sound region, Edmonds was awash in water Monday due to heavy rainfall.
Hit especially hard were areas near the Edmonds waterfront, including Dayton Street. The Washington State Ferries announced that due to flooding at the Edmonds terminal, off-loading ferry traffic was required to exit up Hwy 104, with no turns onto Sunset or Railroad Ave.
Edmonds Public Works noted via Twitter that substantial rainfall has the city’s storm systems at or above capacity, and that crews are working hard to clear drains.
Self-fill sand-bagging stations are set up at Edmonds Public Works, 7110 – 210th St. S.W., with bags and sand provided, public works said.
Did all of that extensive construction work down there this pat year accomplish anything?
I don’t believe that project is completed yet.
That could be, but they haven’t been working there for several weeks as the construction at the corner of Dayton and Railroad looks wrapped up.
For those driving on to the ferry in Edmonds, some warning lights or signs would have been helpful – to avoid ploughing in to pretty deep water! Where were the traffic signs/ police/ barricades??