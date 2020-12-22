Heavy rain floods Edmonds Monday

Like much of the Puget Sound region, Edmonds was awash in water Monday due to heavy rainfall.

Hit especially hard were areas near the Edmonds waterfront, including Dayton Street. The Washington State Ferries announced that due to flooding at the Edmonds terminal, off-loading ferry traffic was required to exit up Hwy 104, with no turns onto Sunset or Railroad Ave.

Edmonds Public Works noted via Twitter that substantial rainfall has the city’s storm systems at or above capacity, and that crews are working hard to clear drains.

Self-fill sand-bagging stations are set up at Edmonds Public Works, 7110 – 210th St. S.W., with bags and sand provided, public works said.