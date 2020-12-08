Inslee announces extension of COVID restrictions through Jan. 4, new economic support

Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday announced a three-week extension of the state’s current COVID-19 restrictions, which will now be in place until Jan. 4, 2021. Inslee also said the state will provide new economic support for workers and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What we do between now — when COVID activity is still at crisis levels — and the time when vaccines are widely available, is literally a matter of life and death,” Inslee said at a press conference Tuesday morning.
The restrictions, announced Nov. 15 here, include prohibition of indoor service at restaurants and bars, and continued closure of gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys and museums.
Inslee was joined by Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown who announced an additional $50 million, doubling the number of Washington small businesses that will receive aid. Industries recently shut down, such as restaurants and fitness centers, as well as businesses that have been devastatingly impacted throughout the pandemic, like music and event venues, have been prioritized.
“The needs among our small businesses are profound, and speed is of the essence,” Brown said. “This additional funding allows us to double the number of small businesses we can provide aid to, but we know it’s not enough. As we battle the toughest months of this pandemic, we need Congress to step up so we can support our businesses and workers as we continue asking them to do these hard things.”
In addition, Inslee announced the state’s readiness to step in in the case of congressional failure to extend the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funding in the CARES Act by the end of the year. Washington will be able to fill some of the funding gap for residents that aren’t eligible for regular UI, such as self-employed workers, freelancers and independent contractors.
“Whether it is through federal or state aid, if Congress fails to act by Christmas, we will step up to help workers and their families who are not covered by pre-pandemic unemployment insurance benefits,” Inslee said.
According to an announcement from the governor’s office, the three-week extension of statewide restrictions comes as the state’s health care system nears dangerous occupancy levels. With the effects of Thanksgiving on infection and hospital numbers still unknown, the extension will grant the state’s medical system much needed time to increase Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity before it’s overwhelmed.
“We all hoped a fall surge would not materialize. Sadly, that was not the case and our hospital systems continue to be heavily impacted by rising cases,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “It’s important we stay the course right now. We cannot let our guard down, even though it’s hard and we’re tired. We need people to mask up, stay home as much as possible and delay gatherings with anyone outside your home.”
Currently, nearly 80% of ICU beds are currently occupied, with around 1,000 residents in those units, the governor’s office announcement said. Even in the best-case scenario, hospitals across the state would need to add surge capacity to ensure enough ICU beds to care for COVID-19 patients in the weeks and months to come. In the worst-case scenario, state ICU capacity would need to be doubled before the end of the year.
We have known about a potential second wave coming since MARCH. If hospitals did not prepare by ramping up capacity, it is no ones fault except their own. In fact, hospitals laid staff off due to elective procedures being cancelled. We shouldn’t suffer because hospitals were managed incompetently. Additionally, I thought governor emergency powers were limited to one month in duration? Is Inslee constitutionally able to extend his order?
I remember when the Democrats were calling Trump a fascist for his use of executive orders…
Since the legislature is not in session (nor returned for a special session), the Governor has received extensions of his emergency proclamations from four legislators: the majority and minority leaders of our State Senate and House.
Additionally, LNI’s emergency rulemaking is limited to a duration of 120 days, and such an emergency rule is prohibited from being extended unless conditions have changed. Though we we still under a single state of emergency, State of Washington has cited the Governor’s issuance of a new proclamation as a “change in conditions,” thus effectively granting extension of the emergency rule and empowering LNI to enforce the Governor’s proclamations with the power of law against businesses.
The legislative loophole being exploited by LNI was on my radar to close if I had been elected.
Registered voters interested in limiting the Governor’s emergency powers may want to sign a petition to get I-1114 on the ballot (see https://restorewashington.org/ for locations or to download the petition). Signatures are to be submitted by December 17.
I have tried to sign the petition, but the people running it have made it very difficult. There are very few signing locations, and having to buy a petition is odd to say the least.