Join Marty the Holiday Mouse on his adventures through Edmonds parks

Edmonds Parks and Recreation on Tuesday will launch a family-friendly holiday adventure — Marty the Holiday Mouse.

From Dec. 15 to Jan. 15, join Marty as he travels through three different city park locations — Yost, Pine Ridge and the waterfront — and meets animal friends, avoids predators, and discovers some of what makes winter in Edmonds parks so special. Bring along as a smart phone, since location markers include a QR code to enhance learning with additional materials. The adventure includes walking on some unpaved trails, so wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather before you venture out.

You can follow Marty’s story through the Edmonds Facebook page (@EdmondsRecZone), Instagram page (edmondsreczone), and the Marty the Mouse website at www.edmondswa.gov/marty-the-holiday-mouse. Remember ot review the story as you move along, so you can find your way to each location.

Signs at each location have a letter noted by a green burst. If you want to play the word scramble game, be sure to write down each letter from the eight location markers and decode the themed word. Once you think you have the themed word decoded, send an email to kim.anderson@edmondswa.gov with your word guess. All submissions with the correct word will be entered into a random drawing for a prize. Post a picture of yourself on the Marty adventure, and tag the Edmonds Parks and Recreation Facebook or Instagram accounts to get one extra entry to the prize drawing.

One entry per person can be entered for the prize drawing. Entries are accepted until Jan. 15. The random prize winner will be announced on Jan. 18.