Judge denies motion to dismiss charges in ‘I Can’t Breathe’ case; trial set for Jan. 20

Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Linda Coburn Thursday denied a defense motion to dismiss the case against Edmonds resident Richard Tuttle, charged with third-degree malicious mischief in the vandalism of the “I Can’t Breathe” art installation on the Civic Field fence across from the Edmonds police station.

Tuttle’s attorneys argued that charges violate the defendant’s First Amendment rights of free speech. Reasoning that the “First Amendment generally prevents government from proscribing speech or even expressive conduct because of disapproval of the ideas expressed,” they asked that the court dismiss the case.

In her ruling, Judge Coburn found that Tuttle’s conduct is not protected under the First Amendment, rather characterizing his actions as impinging on the free speech of someone else.

The charges stem from a July 14 incident in which the defendant is alleged to have defaced the art installation by spraying black paint over the T so that it was no longer visible, changing the message from “I Can’t Breathe” to “I Can Breathe.”

The malicious mischief charge against 69-year-old Tuttle was filed by City of Edmonds Prosecuting Attorney James Zachor the following week, after the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office declined to file criminal hate crime charges in the case, stating there wasn’t enough evidence. Malicious mischief, a misdemeanor, carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail or a $5,000 fine.

Installed through the Edmonds Art Commission’s temporary “On the Fence” program, the “I Can’t Breathe” lettering is the work of Christabel Jamison, a recent Edmonds-Woodway High School graduate. She was inspired by the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers (see our earlier report here).

Tuttle’s trial is set for Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. in Edmonds Municipal Court.

— By Larry Vogel