Judge denies motion to dismiss charges in ‘I Can’t Breathe’ case; trial set for Jan. 20

Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Linda Coburn Thursday denied a defense motion to dismiss the case against Edmonds resident Richard Tuttle, charged with third-degree malicious mischief in the vandalism of the “I Can’t Breathe” art installation on the Civic Field fence across from the Edmonds police station.
Tuttle’s attorneys argued that charges violate the defendant’s First Amendment rights of free speech. Reasoning that the “First Amendment generally prevents government from proscribing speech or even expressive conduct because of disapproval of the ideas expressed,” they asked that the court dismiss the case.
In her ruling, Judge Coburn found that Tuttle’s conduct is not protected under the First Amendment, rather characterizing his actions as impinging on the free speech of someone else.
The charges stem from a July 14 incident in which the defendant is alleged to have defaced the art installation by spraying black paint over the T so that it was no longer visible, changing the message from “I Can’t Breathe” to “I Can Breathe.”
The malicious mischief charge against 69-year-old Tuttle was filed by City of Edmonds Prosecuting Attorney James Zachor the following week, after the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office declined to file criminal hate crime charges in the case, stating there wasn’t enough evidence. Malicious mischief, a misdemeanor, carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail or a $5,000 fine.
Installed through the Edmonds Art Commission’s temporary “On the Fence” program, the “I Can’t Breathe” lettering is the work of Christabel Jamison, a recent Edmonds-Woodway High School graduate. She was inspired by the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers (see our earlier report here).
Tuttle’s trial is set for Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. in Edmonds Municipal Court.
— By Larry Vogel
This is really too bad. The Edmonds Art Commission (and the Edmonds Mayor and City Council) made the space more than art space but really a venue for political speech. The location of the “art” installation being located directly across the street from the Edmonds Police Station was not an accident. I don’t condone Mr. Tuttle’s actions but they were clearly political in nature as is the original message, however well-intended. Perhaps Mr. Tuttle needs to find a civil rights lawyer to assist.
I agree that filing a malicious mischief charge against a 69-year-old for changing an “I Can’t Breathe” sign to an “I Can Breathe” sign doesn’t rise to the malicious mischief level and the city should be ashamed of itself for filing hate crime charges for clearly political reasons. Malicious mischief in court is the willful damaging of another’s property for the sake of causing damage due to hate, revenge or other evil motive. A descent lawyer can certainly argue that the defendant neither intended harm nor exhibited an evil motive in changing the word “can’t” to “can”; a terrible misdemeanor indeed.
*Ahem* (cough, cough …)
First of all, as a lawyer of some years I have had at least enough dealings with Jim Zachor to know that as a prosecutor he is a thoughtful, smart, and considerate man – he would not have filed these charges without careful consideration (as someone who was a prosecutor for 15 years, I wouldn’t have done differently). Do not even suggest that he didn’t do his job properly, because you would be dead wrong in that.
Secondly, I don’t know Mr. Tuttle, but I personally find his actions to be both juvenile and obnoxious, and – this is the most important part – an apparent breach of the letter of the law. Sadly (in my humble view), like a lot of us Mr. Tuttle is way too old to be acting like a juvenile … time to grow up, sir.
Thirdly, the judge will figure this all out, and life will go on. Fear not, for Mr. Tuttle will not be sent to Washington State Pen for his apparent misdeeds (far more likely a stern judicial lecture is pending ..). But let’s be clear – nobody has an excuse to be defacing things in our community, and even in Edmonds there is no “discount” forthcoming for being really old when you do it (this I have personally learned the hard way ..).
Finally, don’t worry about this art being posted in front of the Police Station – they all put on their big boy/girl pants in the morning, they can handle it.
Respectfully, stuck here in 98020