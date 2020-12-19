Koelsch Communities named as an Innovation Leader in the 2020 Maude’s Awards

Edmonds’ Cedar Creek Memory Care was among the Koelsch Communities named as an Innovation Leader and honored in the 2020 Maude’s Awards book of Innovations in Alzheimer’s Care – dedicated to enriching the quality of life for persons living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias and their care partners.

Out of over 70 innovation leaders across the nation identified in 2020, the inaugural year of Maude’s Awards, Koelsch Communities is honored twice.

In the innovation category, Treating by Design, Cedar Creek Memory Care Community showcases generations of work by the Koelsch family to integrate friendship-making, freedom to enjoy the outdoors, and reminiscing tools into the built-design of every one of their communities.

In the innovation category, Cultivating Health, Canterbury Garden’s Memory Care Community exemplifies Koelsch’s groundbreaking work to implement in the United States evidence-based care techniques used in France, Japan, and other countries.

“We are incredibly honored to be named in the 2020 Maude’s Awards book of Innovations in Alzheimer’s” said Eva Arant, chief operating officer for Koelsch Communities. “For over 60 years, we have been dedicated to senior care and it truly is our privilege to engage our residents with memory loss in innovative ways and share joyful moments with each of them”.