Letter to the editor: A note about the anti-racism demonstrations at Westgate

Editor:

A note to the community from participants in the peaceful anti-racism demonstration at the Westgate corner in Edmonds.

We want you to know that we are a local community response to the movement for Black Lives. We are not all part of any single organization or faith community. Some of us found out about this peaceful demonstration through the events created by the Edmonds Neighborhood Action Coalition on Facebook, some have asked as they pass by and joined in, and others found out through friends or their faith community. Everyone who is anti-racist is welcome to join in peacefully as we continue our efforts to support the dismantling of racism and the movement for Black Lives.

This daily demonstration began more than six months ago, immediately after the murder of George Floyd. Every day since that time, (for approximately 180 days) there have been at least two, more often between six and 20, people demonstrating on the corner at Westgate. You’ve probably seen us. Many people in the community participate by joining in the demonstration and carrying a sign on the corner, or by encouraging the demonstrators with waves and honks as they drive by.

We are grateful to be part of a community making a dedicated effort to end racism and create a just society — one that holds the enduring values of Justice, Equity and Compassion.

We hope that you will join in any time, as we continue these peaceful demonstrations each and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 1 p.m.

With kind regards,

Rachel Maxwell

Edmonds

On behalf of the regular participants in the Westgate anti-racism demonstration