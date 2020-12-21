Letter to the editor: An Edmonds Kind of Gratitude

Editor:

March 8, 2020. International Women’s Day. I didn’t realize that would be last day this year that I’d be in a room with more than five people. What many of us felt would be maybe two to three months of hunkering down has turned into nine months (and counting) of pivoting every area of our lives. The holidays have elevated our frustration to new heights, not being able to physically visit with family, have holiday parties with friends and coworkers, or not being able to visit your favorite restaurant because it may be closed temporarily or permanently.

Many of us have also lost someone due to COVID-19: family members (I lost my mom in October), friends, community members and the like. We are also struggling with “from home”: work, school, vacation. The levels of stress in these areas vary from the single person living alone who is bouncing off the walls (me!) to those juggling a full household with various needs.

Yet, I have been reminded there are things to be grateful for, in the midst of all the crazy. Personally, I am grateful to still be employed and can work from home. I can pay rent and bills, but I can also take money that would normally go to commuting, etc. and put in back onto Edmonds businesses. It’s fair to say I have blown my monthly budget every month in ordering takeout from restaurants and household items from retailers across the city, and I’m happier for it.

I am grateful to all of the business owners who have continued to pivot during these tough times. The Edmonds Localvore group pivoted by creating survival kits to keep fellow retailers in business when they were forced to close their doors, then restrict the number of customers in their shops. Others have also been able to give back to the community while doing so, like Chef Dane Catering and FeedMe Hospitality, by providing meals to front line workers and children in the school district.

I am grateful to all that continue to volunteer and support local nonprofits. To say the requests for services of food banks, housing and basic needs grew exponentially would be an understatement. Individuals and families dealing with personal financial upheaval, have collectively as a community helped orgs like the Edmonds Food Bank and Washington Kids in Transition deliver services to the increased number of people in need.

Selfishly, I am grateful for community members who, in my effort to stop bouncing off the walls, have indulged my online meeting groups and activities. Our Ladies Who Brunch, an offshoot of the Edmonds International Women’s Day brunch, has created a fun sisterhood while still being able to have informative guest speakers on occasion letting us know what’s happening in education, public safety and local government. I’m grateful for those who have participated in the various Black in Edmonds listening sessions where we discussed and recognized various points of view with civility, as well as those who listened in utilized avenues to follow up with the panelists post-session.

Here’s hoping we can take some of the good that came out of this pandemic into 2021 and beyond.

Alicia Crank

Edmonds