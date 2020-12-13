Letter to the editor: Coming to the end of 2020 – a year like no other

Editor:

What a year it’s been. We’ve almost made it, but not without a lot of scars, pain, frustration, and pure exhaustion. I hope you have also found some joy – some joy in spending more time with the people in your home, connecting remotely with people maybe you haven’t for a time, some joy in focusing inward on yourself – taking a breath, taking stock.

Intense is the word I would give 2020. I’ve had the full pendulum from exhaustion, high anxiety, great sadness, to joy and rediscovery. My sadness is deep for the state of the world, outside of the obvious pandemic. The division in our world is deep and wide. And that breaks my heart. I hope we find a way to disagree and still show respect for one another. Find out the actual situation or truth before jumping to conclusions. Remind ourselves to not judge, to show grace, to show empathy… to be kind. My grandma would always say, “if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.” The world can use a dose of my grandma’s advice about now. While I don’t think we only speak if it’s something nice being said (because sometimes we need to speak the hard things), I do think we can do it respectfully. And I believe that is what my grandma was trying to convey.

It’s been a rough one, and I just wanted to acknowledge that. I also want to acknowledge the very real struggles so many are facing due to the events of the world, the pandemic, and the real struggles of simply living. The Washington State Department of Health has a monthly update they are publishing “Statewide High-Level Analysis of Forecasted Behavioral Health Impacts from COVID-19.” The report provides a brief overview of the potential statewide behavioral health impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. I find it very helpful to read this and remind myself of the massive collective stress we’re under, and the importance of showing grace for myself, and for others. Taking good care of ourselves physically and mentally is so important right now. If you are struggling, I hope you know you aren’t alone. Anxiety and depression are the most prevalent symptoms. I hope you have a tribe to help you through it – that tribe can be big or small, not all of us need a large tribe, but we do need someone or something. My family is my tribe, my friends in book club, and my dogs who love me no matter what mood I’m in. Maybe try something new, set a new goal, join a new group, walk more, take up jogging, read that book you’ve meant to read… the options are endless even though right now it feels like we have no options. We just have to dig deep right now. Hold on a little longer.

Some key points from the behavioral health forecast:

“For the last several weeks, we have begun to experience the full force of the disillusionment phase of the pandemic. As such, many individuals are feeling burnt out, exhausted, and overwhelmed.

The rest of 2020 and early 2021 will likely be defined by experiencing the disillusionment phase of disaster recovery as we navigate the current stresses related to a third wave of infection rates and higher rates of hospitalization. The risk of suicide, depression, hopelessness, and substance use historically are at their highest during this phase of any disaster, matching what we are seeing at this current time. This is leading to a corresponding need for behavioral health services.

For many people, behavioral health outcomes from the COVID-19 pandemic include symptoms of depression and anxiety, and are related to experiences of social isolation, significant changes in lifestyle and employment, fears of the unknowns around further restrictions and economic losses, and stress and pressure related to the balance of child care and work. We expect behavioral health issues to worsen as COVID-19 cases increase, which could escalate medical risks for greater numbers of people as well relapses related to addiction.”

Sharing the report and key points isn’t meant to be a downer, it’s meant to remind us all that if we’re struggling, there is good reason to be and we are not alone. We all, no matter our background, beliefs, or positions on all the varied topics in our community and in the world – can likely at least agree that this year has been hard! Really hard! And there are very real mental health struggles that come with that. If you are struggling, please do reach out for help. People care. You matter!

I hope you all find some joy this holiday season, as different as it may be! Happy holidays!

Angela Harris

Edmonds