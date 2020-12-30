Letter to the editor: Consider donating your stimulus check to support those in need

Editor:

Soon, many people will be getting the next round of stimulus checks. Although there are many people in our community who desperately need this support, there may be some for whom this extra money is not essential. I encourage anyone for whom this money is not essential to think about others who could benefit.

Back in April, My Edmonds News created a local directory to encourage supporting the Edmonds-based businesses and non-profits that could use a helping hand. This free directory invited local businesses and non-profits to share ways that customers and community members can support them during the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition to supporting Edmonds businesses, this directory identified nonprofits and arts organizations that could use support during these challenging times. And there are many other organizations not listed who could also use support, such as local food banks.

Non-profit organizations:

Edmonds Community College Foundation

Foundation for Edmonds School District

Washington Kids in Transition

YWCA Pathways for Women

Arts organizations:

Cascade Symphony Orchestra

Edmonds Center for the Arts

And even if you don’t get a stimulus check, please think of ways that you can help those less fortunate by supporting people, organizations and businesses in need during these challenging times.

Maryellen Young

Edmonds