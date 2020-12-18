Letter to the editor: Councilmembers’ statement on police chief selection

Editor:
This year has been extraordinarily challenging on many fronts. It is additionally painful for the community, and us as well, to end the year with the current state of the search for the next Chief of Police. These begin with some decisions made over the last nine months that were unexpected to us; next, the circulation of potential misinformation; and combined with a lack of clear communication from the administration.
We three are in a spot we did not intend — by allowing the decision to move the Police Chief confirmation process to be advanced by a week, the unanticipated, late-arriving information (see Mayor Nelson’s communication of 12/15/20) would have avoided some of the pain felt by our community. In hindsight, the original timeline should not have been changed.
As Councilmembers, our roles for the hiring process and our authority around the confirmation of mayoral appointments rely on the expertise of professionals and their recommendations based on the background and reference checks. In addition, our diligence, which includes communicating with the city administration to ensure that information presented to us is accurate and factual. The Administration provides us with their professional conclusions and other administrative actions, which should occur prior to a nomination coming to us on the Council agenda.
We have always recognized that the Chief of Police confirmation is a critical, multi-faceted decision. As leaders, representing the entirety of Edmonds, there must be a balancing of community concerns, lived experiences, and desires for what makes all our communities feel safe, supported, and hopeful for an ever-improving future. There have been police program insights in the last year regarding policing in our community: the removal of School Resource Officers (SROs), recent non-compliance with a municipal court order, and reluctance for improvements in the DWLS process that in our view would reduce community harm. These insights support the view that there can be minor process adjustments that benefit the entire community.
This year, and this decision, renews our focus on better defining importance versus emergency. We have faced many emergency situations due to COVID-19 and its impacts. Important decisions, when connected to the personal reputations, professional careers, and any individual’s wellbeing may rise to an emergency, and sometimes they may not. In deciding to allow the vote to be moved up, we struggled with the impact of waiting, given the increasingly volatile situation, against the benefit of allowing the community and police department to begin to move forward sooner. As newer legislators we strive to make the best decisions, with the information we have available. We continue to learn, grow and adapt.
Today, all parties, and our communities, similarly find ourselves in an uncomfortable situation. Together, we need a clearly stated path forward which restores faith in decision making and our professional process. A clear path to meet our community’s changing needs. A clear path using collaboration and mutual understanding.
We hope that there will be a renewed focus on community wellbeing using a more transparent process, whatever process the city’s administration chooses.
Susan Paine, Laura Johnson, Luke Distelhorst
Edmonds City Councilmembers
Would someone please interpret this letter for me.
Sure Ron. They don’t know what’s happening, but they know it’s bad. There’s some staff who will be sacrificed. They already distanced themselves from CMs K.Johnson, V. Olson and D. Buckshnis and now are distancing themselves from A.Fraley-Monillas and Mayor Nelson. They think we forgot that COVID is hard. They’re letting Mayor Nelson know the ball is in his court. They don’t know what to do next.
Thank you Matthew; your comments also coincide with mine.
You had plenty of sensible, credible citizens and former police employees plead with you to avoid the confirmation. Your fellow council members suggested delaying to review information that they found concerning.
You ignored your peers and the community you serve. You blew it.
If you take anything from this, retrospect on what led you to act as you did and strive to be better now that you have a second chance.
While your letter to the editor beats around the bush and reads as an ambiguous mess that can be interpreted many ways, I’ll be clear. Edmonds citizens want Lawless. Forget your personal biases and ambitions and do what you’re elected to do. Represent the will of the citizens. If you don’t think you can, resign now.
ROn, it can be interpreted as they don’t think it was their fault, that the information was incorrect. And even though some council members wanted an executive session and to keep the original decision date, these three did not and pushed it through. A lot of the information was sent to them the Sunday before the decision like one of the MEN articles found out through Theresa. The only “volatile situation” was the one they caused by not doing due diligence.
Now that they have been called out, they are blaming everyone else (just like the mayor did.) Did you see an apology anywhere in the letter?
Ron, I also read it as distelhorst wanting ‘a clear path’ to being elected next year.
A clear path for these three new council members to help the community would be to vote to prevent the mayor from proceeding with a nationwide search for a new police chief. This would be a waste of hundreds of thousands of dollars, and they still may not find anyone more qualified than Chief Lawless. If they are not sure what to do because they are new, please put an end to this mess. Common sense says vote for the person most qualified. The roller coaster that Chief Lawless and the police department have been on for year because of the bad decisions by the mayor, has been hard on the morale of our fine department. Mayor Nelson please nominate Jim Lawless as Edmonds next police chief. Then this matter will finally be closed.
Thank you, Sam. I had the same thoughts as you, but I thought I might have been screwed up.
I concur with Sam. It was a rush to judgment. Looking for clarity with this statement:
“There have been police program insights in the last year regarding policing in our community: the removal of School Resource Officers (SROs), recent non-compliance with a municipal court order, and reluctance for improvements in the DWLS process that in our view would reduce community harm. These insights support the view that there can be minor process adjustments that benefit the entire community.”
Are “insights” referring to hard numbers data or antidotal data?
I do agree that “we need a clear path that restores faith in decision making and our professional process.” I’m not sure the four who rushed to judgment – having the information available to them, but choosing to overlook it – can earn back the trust of many in the city.
I saw no struggling with the decision by these three when allowing a rushed vote on Pruitt. They sat there and listened to numerous citizen statements opposing the confirmation. They sat there and opposed Council members Olson’s pleas to delay the rush to judgement. They all had the transcript of the Pruitt trial with his testimony regarding domestic violence. They sat in silence to all this and voted with the Council President Fraley-Monillas to do Mayor Nelson’s bidding. Their letter is a woke joke. No apology or ownership of this mess by them or the Mayor. It gives credence to the old saying: “Success has a thousand parents and failure is an orphan”. This is the Baby Huey of orphans.
Is anyone else disturbed by the “recent non-compliance with a municipal court order” where the court and the police department are having a power struggle about whether or not officers can wear their uniforms to court? I’m also disturbed by hearing the judge yell at the City’s prosecuting attorney. This is the first I’ve heard of this situation. Why is the court telling officers to not wear their uniforms to court?
Interpretation:
The three Councilmembers are saying that because of their lacking experience, common sense, or intelligence, they are falling back on ill-conceived rationalizations and other excuses.
why we are still talking about all this….? we are well past the point of trying to get straight answers from the mayor or the councilmembers; their actions and mismanagement of this is well-documented.
I’m a bottom-liner. what do we do now… this week? I don’t know how it (politics, city leadership, etc) all works, but what can we do immediately to:
1) get rid of the mayor and the 3 councilmembers?
2) make sure chief lawless is promoted to a permanent position of the police department, a he should have been from the beginning?
does anyone know? I’m seriously asking…. do we, the citizens, have any power to act right now? and if so, what can we do?
I read this letter as “we weren’t sure what to do. We panicked. And hit the gas.” On the surface, just the sign of improper core reaction. Dig a little deeper and it seems that all three were a little too quick to hit the gas right behind the council president. Panic reaction or a coordinated approach? I can’t say for sure but I know what I believe.
Sad part is that the Edmonds Squad is in the majority. Look for many similar actions and votes over the next year until the opportunity to vote out two of them.
Weasel words. Yet somehow another new Councilmember (Vivian Olson) was concerned enough to pursue it. She somehow now doesn’t need the weasly non apology and probably isn’t searching for a path forward either. Being elected is when you have the trust of the electorate based on your statements of competence, good judgement and issues. These three ( one of whom was not elected but don’t get me started on that process) now somehow think that the damage done is their direct fault. Path forward? Resign. You have not done your jobs nor followed your oaths to adhere to the laws. There could have been a full throated apology but instead it is weasel words. I believe in social justice, but I have tired of systemic cronyism Edmonds inspires. These three as well as the now apparently distanced Monillas all need to go. If Edmonds doesn’t get sued for discrimination it should. Mr Pruitt has been thrown under the bus, and the Mayor just backed it over him again. Chief Lawless is a saint if he puts up with this for another round, and the Press Officer quit. Trust and going forward???
I wonder what percentage of our community support the 3 improvements the Council Members mention (removal of school resource officers, non compliance with a court order and no criminal charges for those driving without a license)? I haven’t seen any information from the school or city that convinces me these these are improvements.
The courageous actions would be
1. for the 3 of you to ask for forgiveness from the entire community that you have hurt so deeply
2. step down before the end of year so our whole community and the 3 of you can heal and have closure
This reads as if it were written by a 1st grader. We are in a sorry state if this is the mentality of those that are supposed to be making informed decisions on behalf of the citizens of Edmonds! Going forward, We all had better pay closer attention to those that we are electing to these positions! Wake up citizens of Edmonds!
You’ve stated the main reason I requested interpretations of it. Its probably the result of three write-ups being poorly combined.
It could be that all of this is “bigger” than Chief Lawless and Mr. Pruitt. One doesn’t have to look far (I encourage one to do so) to discover the connections between the finance director, the newly appointed MC judge, the outgoing judge – Coburn (progressive voters guide) – and Mr. Nelson. Friendships are forged over time but one could draw a pattern – and an agenda – especially in light of the council vote.
And certainly from the areas of “insight” described in this letter. Listen to the “non-compliance” recording. I get it: control the words, control the culture. This statement is cleverly phrased just as AFM’s question was when she asked if Mr. Pruitt was ever convicted.
Public disclosure requests reveal that Ms. Paine was aware of the court testimony. She is now to be the incoming council president – unless, of course, she, Luke, and Laura do what would be prudent: to apologize. Own it. And then step down for dereliction of duty and violating the non-partisan manner of the office.
This is their opportunity to truly lead with integrity and honor – to do the right thing – understanding that both their examples, the mayor and the current council president, have not.
“We could have done the right thing but we didn’t; we have a vision for our city and thought this would be a shortcut to get us there. It turns out we were wrong about that. We are sorry we got caught.”
What a pack of weasels….they make incredibly bad decisions and blame it on “inexperience”.
If you 3 are inexperienced and lack good judgement, then do the honorable thing and resign.
These 3 and Mayor Nelson are a sorry lot, and are damaging a great small city with a wonderful friendly, welcoming, caring and open-minded citizenry.
They are bringing disrepute on our amazing town by publicly calling it “racist” on TV – based on what?
Where are the facts?
Then they ram a bad decision through based solely on race, not qualifications, get caught at it and hide behind excuses.
You 3 and Mayor Nelson are making a great city a laughingstock.
Please resign and go away before you cause more harm.