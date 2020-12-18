Letter to the editor: Do the right thing regarding Chief Lawless

Dear Mayor Nelson and Edmonds City Council,

I, like so many others, am so saddened to see what’s been going on in Edmonds. I’m sure you didn’t plan on being in this embarassing mess, but the very poor decisions and public comments made by the Mayor and a majority of the council could’ve been completely avoided.

You owe it to your precious community to turn this around as quickly as possible and reinstate Chief Jim Lawless. You need to apologize publicly to him, the police department staff and your community for not doing your due diligence in a serious hiring process and dragging Lawless and the rest of them through it all.

Please listen to a majority of your community when they’re telling you to choose and keep Jim Lawless as your Police Chief. Unfortunately, there’s so much damage done now, you may lose him and other great helpers of your community.

As a longtime active member of the public safety community and very involved in South Snohomish County for many years, I can tell you Chief Lawless has far and wide respect. He is more than qualified and capable to continue leading your critical, caring police department into the future well and continue building positive regional relationships.

He has worked harder than many this past Covid-19 year, even as a transistioning acting chief, dealing with all the new challenges all of our jurisdictions and agencies have had to deal with — Covid-19, changes to police policies, safety procedures, public communications, riots, protests, more changes in COVID protocols, budget decreases and others — and he’s been inclusive, gracious, open, available, wise and a consummate professional through it all. He deserves your highest respect and loyalty.

Please do the right thing,

Shannon Sessions

Executive Director, Support 7/ ICM

Lynnwood City Council Vice President