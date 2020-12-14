Letter to the editor: Edmonds Police Officers Association weighs in on police chief selection process

Editor:

The Edmonds Police Officers Association (EPOA) recognizes the importance of a competitive process and comprehensive background investigation to identify and hire the most desirable and qualified individual to be our next Chief of Police for the Edmonds community. We are aware that for the position of Chief of Police, the Mayor of Edmonds and City Council have the responsibility to conduct this competitive process and a thorough background investigation of potential candidates for this important Director level position. However, as the union of the rank-and-file members we are extremely disappointed that our concerns regarding this process have fallen on deaf ears.

EPOA members are the police officers and support staff, that serve the City of Edmonds as employees of your police department. They are an example of the diversity and professionalism that results when a department has an open and inclusive hiring process that follows strict standards in the hiring of all employees. Your police department adheres to hiring standards that go beyond the minimum requirements set by state-mandated standards. Our hiring process has very specific requirements for employment and identifies numerous events, actions and behaviors that automatically disqualify candidates from employment with the department. The standards set for our police officers are very stringent, given the authority, responsibilities and public trust vested in us.

The EPOA observed, as I hope you did, the Chief of Police hiring process conducted by Mayor Nelson and the city council. We followed the process from beginning to end and the EPOA independently reviewed the final two candidates’ qualifications. Given the information available in the candidate resumes and open-source materials, the EPOA expressed strong concerns to the Mayor and Council President about potential issues in the eligibility, qualifications, and background of the candidate that was selected by Mayor Nelson. To say that the EPOA was surprised by Mayor Nelson’s appointment and the rushed city council confirmation of the appointed candidate, given our concerns, is an understatement.

The EPOA recognizes the authority of Mayor Nelson and the City Council in this matter. However, because of what has transpired in this process, the EPOA finds itself in a very difficult and awkward position. As an organization that has trained law enforcement background investigators as members, we believe based upon information readily available that if the appointed candidate’s application were received for an entry-level or lateral police officer position in this department, he would have been disqualified from employment based on our Department standards and automatic disqualifiers. These requirements for employment of EPOA members do not allow for any compromise of disqualifying criteria.

The EPOA never imagined being in a position where we would have to try to understand and explain, to our officers and the Edmonds community, why the Chief Law Enforcement Officer for the city is not, at a minimum, held to the same stringent standards we hold our entry-level and lateral officer candidates to, for employment. The EPOA is dismayed that its members and standards would be so blatantly ignored on such an important matter. The EPOA wants the community to understand that this is not an issue of Mayor Nelson failing to appoint a long-term city employee but the EPOA did expect the most qualified candidate to be appointed. It appears that has not occurred.

The controversy during this hiring process has left us all with significantly more questions than answers. The EPOA can only assume that most of our Community is experiencing similar feelings right now. The ultimate purpose of this letter is to assure the Edmonds community, that regardless of the circumstances, the EPOA officers and support staff of the Edmonds Police Department will continue to provide services to our community at the high level to which you are accustomed, through these difficult times. Our commitment to you is unconditional and not subject to the apparent compromise that has occurred with the Chief of Police appointment by Mayor Nelson and rushed confirmation by the Edmonds City Council.

Respectfully submitted,

Edmonds Police Officers Association Executive Board

Ross Sutton, President