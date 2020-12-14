Letter to the editor: Edmonds Police Officers Association weighs in on police chief selection process

Editor:
The Edmonds Police Officers Association (EPOA) recognizes the importance of a competitive process and comprehensive background investigation to identify and hire the most desirable and qualified individual to be our next Chief of Police for the Edmonds community. We are aware that for the position of Chief of Police, the Mayor of Edmonds and City Council have the responsibility to conduct this competitive process and a thorough background investigation of potential candidates for this important Director level position. However, as the union of the rank-and-file members we are extremely disappointed that our concerns regarding this process have fallen on deaf ears.
EPOA members are the police officers and support staff, that serve the City of Edmonds as employees of your police department. They are an example of the diversity and professionalism that results when a department has an open and inclusive hiring process that follows strict standards in the hiring of all employees. Your police department adheres to hiring standards that go beyond the minimum requirements set by state-mandated standards. Our hiring process has very specific requirements for employment and identifies numerous events, actions and behaviors that automatically disqualify candidates from employment with the department. The standards set for our police officers are very stringent, given the authority, responsibilities and public trust vested in us.
The EPOA observed, as I hope you did, the Chief of Police hiring process conducted by Mayor Nelson and the city council. We followed the process from beginning to end and the EPOA independently reviewed the final two candidates’ qualifications. Given the information available in the candidate resumes and open-source materials, the EPOA expressed strong concerns to the Mayor and Council President about potential issues in the eligibility, qualifications, and background of the candidate that was selected by Mayor Nelson. To say that the EPOA was surprised by Mayor Nelson’s appointment and the rushed city council confirmation of the appointed candidate, given our concerns, is an understatement.
The EPOA recognizes the authority of Mayor Nelson and the City Council in this matter. However, because of what has transpired in this process, the EPOA finds itself in a very difficult and awkward position. As an organization that has trained law enforcement background investigators as members, we believe based upon information readily available that if the appointed candidate’s application were received for an entry-level or lateral police officer position in this department, he would have been disqualified from employment based on our Department standards and automatic disqualifiers. These requirements for employment of EPOA members do not allow for any compromise of disqualifying criteria.
The EPOA never imagined being in a position where we would have to try to understand and explain, to our officers and the Edmonds community, why the Chief Law Enforcement Officer for the city is not, at a minimum, held to the same stringent standards we hold our entry-level and lateral officer candidates to, for employment. The EPOA is dismayed that its members and standards would be so blatantly ignored on such an important matter. The EPOA wants the community to understand that this is not an issue of Mayor Nelson failing to appoint a long-term city employee but the EPOA did expect the most qualified candidate to be appointed. It appears that has not occurred.
The controversy during this hiring process has left us all with significantly more questions than answers. The EPOA can only assume that most of our Community is experiencing similar feelings right now. The ultimate purpose of this letter is to assure the Edmonds community, that regardless of the circumstances, the EPOA officers and support staff of the Edmonds Police Department will continue to provide services to our community at the high level to which you are accustomed, through these difficult times. Our commitment to you is unconditional and not subject to the apparent compromise that has occurred with the Chief of Police appointment by Mayor Nelson and rushed confirmation by the Edmonds City Council.
Respectfully submitted,
Edmonds Police Officers Association Executive Board
Ross Sutton, President
What are we missing? An explanation from our top elected city official, HR, the council president and the four council members on the process that was used to select Mr. Pruitt.
So now we learn that our new Chief of Police doesn’t even qualify for an entry level position with our Police Department. How did Pruitt’s application even clear our HR Department??
No explanation has come from the gang of five because there is no plausible explanation.
This is really embarrassing for everyone in Edmonds. Why are those who participated in this process and voted to approve silent? Are they waiting for Edmonds to accept their decision and move on? Please help us to understand.
I would ask the EPOA to be much more specific about what they are talking about. What specifically was in the successful applicant’s application that would disqualify him from an entry level position? Making that assertion without specific facts to support it doesn’t help the situation. If these facts are in the resume and open source materials, what are they? Giving the public the evidence that informs your letter would be beneficial.
The last article or letter I read in MEN on this issue said there was a domestic violence case between the appointee and the City of Arlington and that there was no conviction for domestic violence. I looked up the case and it had nothing to do with him and domestic violence. It had to do with the police response to a complaint related to his wife’s phone call to someone else and the way the police allegedly treated his wife.
Innuendo is damaging. EPOA please write a follow-up letter and tell us specifically what facts your letter references.
Susan, no one said there was a domestic violence case between Chief Pruitt and the City of Arlington. The restraining order was taken out by his former wife, prior to the incident with his current wife and the Arlington PD.
As to the restraining order his former wife was granted against him, Chief Pruitt admitted there was a restraining order against him: he also admitted he had to attend a “men’s program” because of it, and he admitted there was a warrant issued for his arrest because of the situation with his former wife. Chief Pruitt said that the incident was not domestic violence. Sounds like domestic violence to me, no innuendo there.
The case he and his current wife had with the City of Arlington relates to Ms. Pruitt being placed into a patrol car by an officer. He went to the Pruitt home because of threatening phone calls Melody Pruitt allegedly made to another woman. The lawsuit brought by Chief Pruitt and his wife against the city was dismissed.
I’m asking for Mayor Mike Nelson to resign.
It will be easier to vote out/in newly elected spots, and change the policies than it will be for us to regain the trust of our local government. Much of that due to this issue.
Just when you think a situation couldn’t possibly get any worse, there seems to be a way to make it so. Yes, the EPOA needs to state exactly how and why they allege that the new Chief would not qualify for an entry level position. If you expect the Mayor and Council President to be totally transparent, you should too, EPOA. You stated that your concerns reported to the Mayor came from candidate resumes and open source materials regarding Chief Pruitt’s qualifications, or lack there of, so there should be no problem with you making this information part of the public record.
Basically you have given the city, the mayor, and the new chief a vote of no confidence without presenting any proof of your position. You talked to the mayor. So what?
As an Association you have put yourselves in the awkward position, without being more transparent about your concerns. You definitely haven’t made this situation better for the citizens with this controversial letter. It would be simple for you to correct this flaw with more transparency. This whole situation is already screaming future law suits, so what’s to lose?
Grounds for recall in Washington state:
Article I, §33 of the Washington Constitution says that a recall can only occur if the targeted public official has engaged in the “commission of some act or acts of malfeasance or misfeasance while in office, or who has violated his oath of office.”
Legal malfeasance:
Intentional conduct that is wrongful or unlawful, especially by officials or public employees. Malfeasance is at a higher level of wrongdoing than nonfeasance (failure to act where there was a duty to act) or misfeasance (conduct that is lawful but inappropriate).
Intentionally doing something either legally or morally wrong which one had no right to do. It always involves dishonesty, illegality, or knowingly exceeding authority for improper reasons.
In my comments about EPOA. I didn’t mean to imply I’m taking the Mayor’s side. I am just saying that without specificity, they have a credibility problem in their position. I can only imagine how bad this is for the rank and file and God bless and protect them.
Going after the Edmonds Police Officers Association in your rambling convoluted post has earned you an “ignore”. It is definitely not the EPOA who has a “credibility” problem!
I agree with Matt, Mike Nelson needs to resign, now! Along with Ms. Farley-Monillas, Ms Paine, Ms Laura Johnson, and Luke, who should have NEVER been appointed.
This might answer your questions. Wow.
