Letter to the editor: I did not ‘retire’ from Edmonds Planning Board Position 7

Editor:

Let it be known I did not choose to retire from serving on the Edmonds Citizens Planning Board. A vote by city council happened before I received official notice. Work remained yet my city email was deleted on Dec. 17, before my term ended on the 31st of December or until a replacement is appointed in 2021.

Here’s some background: The Dec. 15, 2020 Edmonds City Council agenda included a document for council consideration titled, “Retirements.” This was a list of those volunteer members of city boards or commissions not returning in 2021. This document was fraught with errors.

First, though I cannot speak to the other 11 people listed, I can say I did not retire. Instead, when asked by the Planning Department, I expressed interest in serving another Planning Board term for Position 7.

Second, there is no “Professional” position on the Planning Board, something that was noted in the council document. This is an error and its inclusion is suspect.

Third, when City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson entertained the motion of removing the ‘Retirement” page from the Council’s Consent Agenda for further discussion on Dec. 15, the city attorney did not provide accurate information. As was the situation with Ms. Johnson’s appointment to the Planning Board 10 years ago, precedence was established that it is the purview of the city council to confirm appointments. Mistakenly, the city attorney implied differently and stated the mayor has the authority to appoint or unappoint citizen volunteers serving on a board, commission, and/or a committee.

Fourth, there were four appointments of the Planning Board open for review when there should have been three. The Edmonds City Code (ECC) provides a structured approach for the appointment process — ECC Section 10.40.020{B}. At no time on the Planning Board are there to be more than three positions up for expiration and in alternating years there are only two. Roger Pence’s term in the Alternate position is set for expiration December 2021. Review of his appointment is scheduled for the end of next year.

As to the authority of placing a citizen volunteer onto the planning board — that is the responsibility of the city council as referenced in —

ECC Section 10.40.020 Planning board

Appointment. There is created the planning board, consisting of seven members. Each member shall be appointed by the mayor, subject to confirmation by the city council.

The city council confirms appointments, and their decision is final — the legislative branch can overrule the executive branch. The mayor’s nomination is not the final say as confirmed in the ECC. The city attorney wrongly advised city council that the mayor has the right to hire and fire its citizen volunteers. No, that is city council’s responsibility when they confirm or don’t confirm a nominee as they have done in the past.

Examples when city council exercised their authority to confirm appointments differing from the mayor’s nominee to the Planning Board— and with which City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas is familiar — include:

– 2017 Alex Witenberg was Mayor Earling’s nominee and under the authority of Council President Nelson, city council rejected the nomination. Mike Rosen’s subsequent nomination by the mayor was later confirmed by city council.

– 2010 Kristiana Johnson was confirmed after city council first rejected the mayor’s initial nominee.Our city council and citizen volunteers are to be non-partisan, yet this recent council action appears politically driven. The city council should take action to further review the “Retirement” list, asking citizen volunteers if they offered to continue their service to the city. Given that information the city council should then exercise their legislative authority and take a roll call vote on the mayor’s nomination choices.

Carreen Nordling Rubenkonig

Edmonds