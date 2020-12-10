Letter to the editor: Is this what our great town has become?

Dear residents of our great town of Edmonds,

It is clear that 2020 will soon end with not many fond memories. Despite a very trying year and making the most of a tough situation, I have been taking comfort in the fact that I live in a great town and have lived here for over 15 years. My family loves patronizing our great shops and restaurants and my son with autism adores the waterfront, so we’re often there throwing rocks into the Sound.

Over the years I’ve joined several Facebook community groups and have left most due to negative toxicity and lack of value to me. There was one that I stayed a part of and found value in through local business recommendations, helping families in need and learning about parks and trails that we had not yet discovered. Recently, the comments and posts have been increasingly negative and there were people in the group, clearly not from Edmonds, solely to stir up dust and promote argument. I understand that there will always be people who never have anything nice to say and sit comfortably behind a keyboard with only nasty intent. Communities always have those negative types of people, I get it.

I was hopeful that this community Facebook group was only for those who live, attend school or work in Edmonds, so I posted a comment asking the administrators who was allowed into the group due to recent posts from people not even in Washington state. Not only did I not receive a response, I was removed and blocked from the group!

Is this what our town has become? If you question something, you’re removed and blocked? It is one thing to see a childish politician fire and chastise people for not being loyal, but it is happening in Edmonds? I am a business professional and my decisions and work are sometimes questioned, sometimes publicly, but I can’t just fire and block anyone who questions me. We’re better than this.

For those who will run to the defense of the administrators, let me start by saying that I am happy and willing to be a Facebook community group administrator. Is anyone perfect? Absolutely not. All I ask is that we take a breath, step back, remember what is important and that we keep our community strong.

I will survive not being a part of a Facebook community group and I will continue to love our town by the sea. Happy Holidays to all of you!

Renee Kaufer

Edmonds