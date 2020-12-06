Letter to the editor: Live up to your word, Mayor Nelson

Editor:

This letter to the editor is written as a citizen of the city of Edmonds and not as a representative of any organization that I participate in.

Our city has lost its way when the mayor has betrayed the very people that put him into office.

After repeating several times in public, and in the press, that Assistant Chief Jim Lawless is the best man for the job of Police Chief of Edmonds, he ups and reverses course appointing a candidate for the job that has minimal experience in law enforcement for this level of authority. There is no comparison between these two candidates’ education and experience.

I have no issue with the candidate aside from his lack of experience for this level of position. Only that he is unseasoned and needs to take further steps to improve his experience incrementally. The risk in appointing him is the safety and welfare of our community. We have had 50% of officers retire these past three years and they have been replaced with qualified but inexperienced officers that need the wisdom and knowledge garnered from a man that has lived through the daily duties that include emergency decision making. Being a Chief of a community of 3,000 will not provide the experiences that one derives from working for 25 years in a city of 42,200 citizens. That puts our citizens at a higher risk while the newcomer would lean on the few experienced remaining staff. Do the citizens of this city think this is a good idea?

Mayor Nelson has not made a logical decision. Which begs the question of what or who has influenced our mayor’s choice at the last minute?

The outpouring of support for Assistant Chief Lawless is perfectly clear. Letters to the editor and to the men and women of the department expressing their support for him has been going on for months. Our city wants to have the experience and dedication of this man. He has not only proven his value and worth to the department and to this city for 25 years, but he was also publicly led to believe by the Mayor Nelson throughout this entire process that the Mayor believed and trusted him. My Edmonds News reported “Mayor picks Lawless as Edmonds’ permanent police chief…..” Was all that a lie? Where is the integrity of our mayor? Why should we believe anything the mayor will tell us if this is how he behaves? What else are we being led to believe that is not true? Is this the practice of an honest politician or of one who is using our city as a steppingstone to another political position?

Decisions have ramifications with complexities that can destroy a reputation. Voters remember a lack of integrity and show it at the ballot box. If the mayor is willing to proceed in this manner how could anyone have confidence in his word?

Are we as citizens willing to let this reversal of what we want for our city to stand? We write letters to the editor, speak before the city council praising Assistant Chief Lawless’ qualifications but when those passive methods are being ignored perhaps we need to take more direct action. Perhaps we need to get radical and picket City Hall to make our point? Maybe picketing with reminders of dishonesty will be in play when voting comes up again. The people of this community have spoken their preference, the other candidate is not qualified. Live up to your word, Mayor Nelson, for we all know that honesty is the best policy.

Respectfully,

Darlene Stern