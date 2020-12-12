Letter to the editor: Many questions about police chief appointment

Editor: I am a citizen of Edmonds and I am very concerned with the Police Chief appointment and the failure to fund the hiring of 2 police officers in 2021. So the following summary is what I think I know and then some questions for the Mayor…

In a memo dated April 9, 2020, the Mayor announced to the public the nomination of Jim Lawless. He stated ““One measure of a person’s worth is how they perform during a crisis. This has been a crisis like no other. Acting Chief Lawless has been a steady, firm hand during a time of uncertainty. I can’t imagine a person better suited for this job than Jim.” It is my understanding that after the public notice by the Mayor, Lawless removed himself from competition for the Marysville Police Chief position.

Following the April 9, 2020 memo, the City Council informed the Mayor of his responsibility to put forth more than one candidate. A boutique recruiting company was paid in excess of $28,000 for conducting a recruitment process. Only two candidates were referred for final consideration: Pruitt and Lawless. The process included two panels: a Citizen panel and a Police panel. The information the Mayor received from those panels has not been shared.

The Mayor nominated Pruitt on December 3, 2020. The City Council President appeared on King-5 on December 7, 2020. She stated in that interview “racism is a problem in Edmonds” and referred to all the racism in Edmonds. In reference to the appointment she stated that Pruitt was the “better pick to heal the racial wounds” and “person that had experienced that (racism) in their lives…I think that’s important.” Her comments imply the appointment of Pruitt is based on race and that is not legal in this state.

The nomination was scheduled to go before the Council on December 15, 2020. At 7 p.m., December 7, 2020, the City Council president moved the Police Chief agenda item to the December 8, 2020 agenda. The Council had received numerous public requests to delay the Police Chief agenda item and three Councilmembers requested the same. Four Councilmembers moved forward knowing this was an item of concern to the community and the majority of citizens were requesting a postponement and information. What agenda was behind the need to ram this through ahead of schedule and without consideration given to the public concerns?

The vetting of the nominee had not been completed at the time of confirmation. The confirmation vote was taken and passed on December 8, 2020 City Council meeting.

The qualifications of the two candidates show Lawless is the better candidate. He brings more education, more experience, higher-level experience, certification required by the position, and a proven track record in Edmonds.

Mr. Mayor…That is what I believe the majority of this community sees and feels, so please explain why you are appointing a less-qualified person in the areas of education, certification, and experience.

Your proposed appointment sends a message to police officers that even though they get the education, work hard and do a good job this city government will not support them and also says to the citizens that you don’t listen to their concerns for their community. We do not want to lose good police officers as a result of poor decisions from government. These men and women work hard and perform a tough job.

It appears the majority of the Edmonds community does not support you and unless you share information (other than race and generalities) you will not gain the support of your community. We don’t plan on going away, so please answer some questions.

What changed your mind re Lawless appointment?

How did you reach this decision?

What were the recommendations of the Citizen Panel and the Police Panel?

What has Pruitt done in his past employment that makes him the better candidate?

What has Pruitt done or proposed to bring to Edmonds to address your concerns for the Police department and community?

Is the city now going to pay for his education/certification to bring him up to the standard that Lawless already possesses?

Is the vetting of Pruitt complete and does it investigate all avenues necessary?

Why is the 2021 funding for 2 more police officers been eliminated? Plan? Have you considered the morale impact?

I’m sure others have more questions to add to this list.

Please be accountable for this very important public safety concern.

Helen Hall

Edmonds resident