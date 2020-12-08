Letter to the editor: More on the police chief candidates

To the Mayor and City Councilmembers of Edmonds,

At a time when the national morale within our police departments is at an all-time low for most of our country, this abrupt turnabout in nomination for the Chief of Police position in Edmonds is such a blow. Yes, it is an appropriate step to look at all candidates, with fair and equal vetting. However, corporately, in consideration of qualifications, and meeting this community’s needs, this decision makes little sense.

It’s clear from basic information gathering easily available to the public, that Acting Chief Lawless has a substantially more qualified career history, is well respected by his department and community, and has had notable success serving as the Acting Chief during a global pandemic and a time of significant social unrest. Acting Chief Lawless earned the previous formal nomination of the Edmonds Mayor, and rightly so.

The Mayor of Edmonds’ about-face and newly announced nomination of Chief Pruitt, who is likely a solid candidate with a bright career, does not demonstrate what is expected by our community in transparent leadership. When a sudden abrupt decision takes place, it does not go unnoticed when it impacts the lives of so many that you have been elected to serve, and yet make a decision to publically give no comment.

Nothing can replace long-term experience, which is greatly valued by most, and is especially true in the profession of police work. What does it say to the officers currently serving faithfully in our community within the EPD, when the model of career advancement can suddenly mean very little? What exactly is there to work toward? Yes, there is valor in this profession in and of itself, but aren’t we all looking to better ourselves and advance our careers? Why would the most qualified talent, whom the hiring goal’s focus should be to attract to our community, want to be part of a department that advances their staff in this manner?

Chose the most qualified candidate, who also happens to be the most invested. Prioritizing diversity is paying off for Edmonds Police Department. Chief Pruitt is a person of color and this abrupt shift has given the appearance that the decision of nomination, and the speed of which it’s being brought to a council vote, is motivated by race, as his current qualifications to hold this position, while noteworthy in his career path, are in no way comparable to the Mayor’s prior formal recommendation. Diversity in decision making should matter to all of us. I am a person of color myself and advocate that now more than ever we need to listen to needs. As city leaders, the department as a whole should be what is of greatest consideration, and to recognize the work that retired Chief Al Compaan made a priority during his tenure. Of the department’s 58 commissioned officers, nine are women and 13 who are non-white, in the last publically available record from December 2019. That’s nearly double the number of women (five) and officers of color (six) since 2009. While keeping diversity as an important focus, our community is best served with well thought-out decision making. Diversity is a defining factor in decision making, and while it carries a heavy weight in hiring practices, it in no way should be of greater value then evaluating the scope entirely. I am trusting more discernment will be given to this decision by the Council and their vote, and the Mayor, both of which are elected positions by the citizens of Edmonds, and are meant to serve the community as a reflection of what will best serve all, during this unprecedented time.

I implore you to learn from recent mistakes made by the Mayor of Seattle and the City of Seattle’s Councilmembers, which cost our state significantly in the loss of Chief Best. In consideration, and while knowing your current titles were entrusted to each of you, your role and the decisions while fulfilling it must fully bear the weight of knowing that the decisions ahead of you have benefits, impacts and consequences, for all of our community.

Sincere regards,

Annette Rivera Valenzuela

Shoreline