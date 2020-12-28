Letter to the editor: Mr. Mayor, Jim Lawless is the wise choice for police chief

This letter was sent to Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson on Saturday and a copy was sent to My Edmonds News Monday for publication.

Dear Mr. Mayor,

In my first letter on Dec. 8, 2020, I asked, based on my professional knowledge, for caution and to postpone the accelerated appointment of the chief of police nominee, just becoming aware of the U.S. District Court testimony a few hours before the vote. Many residents echoed the same, our voices were disregarded.

In my second letter of Dec. 15, 2020 to you and the council president, several questions were asked and remain unanswered. Some have been addressed through research and the media, but not directly by your office. However, the residents of this community are waiting for some answers. Yes, we understand your HR director has contacted the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs to assist with the search process this time, they declined due to the political mess. And good luck finding a new acting chief during your search process. But frankly, there is no valid reason to compound the misjudgments and mistakes already made when you have such a qualified person right here in Edmonds on staff.

What appears to have taken place is that several applications were received for the position and your choice was an individual who did not have the necessary experience and credentials to be the chief. Also, it was subsequently found that he was also not eligible to become a police officer based on the adult domestic violence in his past. It also appears the dismissal from the Seattle Police Department was ignored, which with only a little work, you would have found that it, too, was because of aggressive interaction.

There seem to be several areas of either misjudgments or incompetence that have been taken by city. We know this because any reasonable and responsible individual with a trusted position would have backed off an accelerated confirmation vote if made aware of the concerning information contained in the U.S. District Court testimony document. Further in your letter to the confirmed nominee, his omission that he was turned down by Lake Stevens Police years ago (an item apparently found after his confirmation) seems almost immaterial based on other character facts. What is of more concern is that the disqualifying adult domestic violence acts, and the omission of one of the acts under sworn testimony, certainly it outweighs the Lake Stevens non-disclosure.

At this point, the chief of police selection in Edmonds is about those trusted office holders we elect and those who serve in high places in Edmonds. Items of great concern as they relate to you and to the City Council:

Qualified recruiting firm and procedures were not used.

Additional background information was not completed until after the confirmation.

Model policies promulgated by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs of Police, and adopted policies of the Edmonds Police Department, were not utilized, adhered to, or disregarded.

The interviewing groups appointed did not have all the facts in offering their feedback.

Automatic disqualifying facts to be a police recruit or lateral officer were not considered in the hiring process for chief.

Three essential items that came out of the 2004 Washington state legislation directly connected to domestic violence likely should have prevailed in disqualification if all the facts were considered:

Adult domestic violence disqualifier; Polygraph disclosures; and Psychological evaluation.



A simple question needs to be asked. Suppose any employee, police officer, director, or even an elected official made such mistakes and misjudgments that have garnered such attention and shown to be a misjudgment and or bad-faith effort; what should be the outcome of that person’s employment be with the city? What if a police chief hired an officer and that chief chose to overlook domestic violence incidents in the officer’s past? And what if that officer engaged in domestic violence behavior, victimizing yet another person? What would be your stance toward the police chief? Would you be speaking out regarding the negligent hiring practice that had occurred?

For the residents of our community, we now ask you to make a decision that is of sound mind and good judgment, one that you agreed with when on April 9, 2020, you made the appointment of Jim Lawless as the permanent chief of police.

One where you stated, “One measure of a person’s worth is how they perform during a crisis. This has been a crisis like no other. Acting Chief Lawless has been a steady, firm hand during a time of uncertainty. I can’t imagine a person better suited for this job than Jim.”

Please look around; the COVID-19 crisis you pointed to is not over. We at best have several months to go. We have one of the most qualified individuals serving as acting chief supported by the police department’s personnel. From the outcry of the community, we can safely say the police department and Acting Chief Lawless have overwhelming community support.

Not only will this effort save our residents money and the distress of the search effort, but we will also not have to deal with a transition during a time of crisis, and you can show the community that you are making a dependable and qualified choice for chief of police.

Mr. Mayor, we look forward to you making this wise choice of placing Jim Lawless’ name before the council. He is a person of ethics, reliability, stability and experience. We are all human, we all make mistakes, but we too must live up to our personal missteps and move forward.

Our city is awaiting your correction.

Thank you for your consideration.

Jay Grant

Edmonds