Letter to the editor: Neighborhood meeting should address neighbors’ questions

Dear Editor:

I attended Mayor Nelson’s Lake Ballinger Neighborhood Zoom meeting on 12/7/2020, and I want to thank the mayor and his team for taking the time to do this.

However, many questions raised by the Lake Ballinger residents were not answered, mine included. I hope asking it on MEN may get an answer. My question is regarding the appointment of our Police Chief. I am so excited to see two very experienced officers, Jim Lawless and Sherman Pruitt being considered for the position.

On April 9, 2020, Mayor Nelson announced that he would nominate Acting Chief Jim Lawless as the permanent chief and stated: “One measure of a person’s worth is how they perform during a crisis. This has been a crisis like no other. Acting Chief Lawless has been a steady, firm hand during a time of uncertainty. I can’t imagine a person better suited for this job than Jim.” Six months later, on Dec. 3, 2020, Mayor Nelson announced the nomination of Sherman Pruitt as the Police Chief for our city, calling Pruitt “the best person for the task”.

What is the rationale for the change from one best to the other best?

Will Chen

Edmonds