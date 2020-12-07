Letter to the editor: Questions about due diligence in police chief hiring process

Editor:

With more than 25 years of human resources executive experience, I am extremely disappointed with the City of Edmonds hiring process for the Chief of Police position. But more importantly, I am concerned about the potential risks the city is inviting by continuing on this path.

On April 9, 2020, Mayor Mike Nelson selected Jim Lawless as the Chief of Police pending city council confirmation (My Edmonds News). The Mayor stated, “One measure of a person’s worth is how they perform during a crisis. This has been a crisis like no other. Acting Chief Lawless has been a steady, firm hand during a time of uncertainty. I can’t imagine a person better suited for this job than Jim.”

At that time, the City Council cried “foul,” stating Mayor Nelson didn’t follow proper protocol. The position was re-opened, and resumes were solicited again only to end up in the same place with the exact same “qualified” candidates. After 9 months (yes, the amount of time it takes to create a new human), I can only surmise that the Mayor could not get the votes from the City Council to assure Jim Lawless’ confirmation.

Rather than be transparent in the process and bring his selection forward yet again, it appears Mayor Nelson, a leader I have gladly supported, has now acquiesced. Whether this is a political move to expose the division within the Edmonds City Council or an attempt to mislead Assistant Chief Lawless that he had the Mayor’s support and has had it all along is up for debate. What is clear: Mayor Mike Nelson loses in both scenarios. However, the chosen path really suggests an overall picture of shady politics and master manipulation—something I never thought I’d see in Edmonds.

Since the Nov. 9 public forum where both candidates answered questions, I’ve done a bit of investigative work on the candidates. Had a comprehensive background investigation been completed, the following is just the tip of the iceberg of what might have been found regarding Sherman Pruitt, which, in my opinion, may have disqualified him from the position:

In 2008, while employed at the Tulalip PD, Pruitt attempted to sue the City of Arlington (Case No. C08-01107 MJP) because his wife (Melody Pruitt) had been detained and questioned about making threatening phone calls. In that incident she refused to cooperate, was handcuffed, and placed in a patrol car. In 2009, the lawsuit was dismissed citing Sherman Pruitt’s lack of third-party standing to sue on Melody Pruitt’s behalf, noting specifically that his injuries were insufficient to qualify for recovery under claims of outrage and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Yes, he sought monetary compensation for his “injuries.” Pruitt attempted to sue not only the City of Arlington, but six individual Arlington police officers at the same time. Sherman Pruitt was apparently hired by the Seattle Police Department in July, 2004 and terminated during his time at the Academy. Interestingly enough, his short employment with Seattle PD is nowhere on his public resume and was not disclosed in the public forum with the City of Edmonds on Nov. 9. And since I have not been able to verify all the allegations related to this item, I was hesitant including it in this letter. However, it points out the pertinent issue: if a background check was completed in compliance with state law and Edmonds Police Department hiring standards, this item would have easily surfaced and been verified or debunked.

After the Nov. 9 forum, Edmonds Human Resources Director Jessica Neill Hoyson made a public request for feedback on the candidates. I immediately notified her of what I had learned about the lawsuit and my concerns with the hiring process. Based on what I had found, I was concerned that the HR Director might not be aware of the extensive background investigation requirements associated that occur with law enforcement officers. Anyone unfamiliar with the complex hiring requirements and standards for the Edmonds Police Department in particular would be well-advised to seek assistance from agency experts. Without it, the police department could risk losing its state accreditation status for deviating from its regular, thorough practice. It’s not like hiring a Finance Director. No offense, David.

This isn’t about a witch hunt for Sherman Pruitt or trying to dig up dirt on anyone. I’m certain Sherman Pruitt is a good man and has done well in his employment. However, the items listed above are large red flags. It appears to me that the current version of the hiring process has failed the citizens by not including the appropriate amount of due diligence required by state law. It also has dipped into using the politically charged topic of race by attempting to hire someone with lesser credentials than another candidate, citing social justice and equity. When you line up these two candidates and look at their qualifications, including experience, skill and education, Jim Lawless wins in every category.

It is imperative that the City Council push the pause button on this process until a qualified, transparent audit can be accomplished. Without it, Pruitt risks losing a foundation of community trust; the members of the Edmonds Police Department risk damaging their standards of excellence, and the citizens of Edmonds risk continued division and elevated distrust in government.

Concerned,

Kristen Martin

Edmonds

Publisher’s note: City of Edmonds Human Resources Director Jessica Neill Hoyson provided the following response to this letter: “An enhanced background check has been undertaken for this candidate that is consistent with the background process for lateral law enforcement hires.”