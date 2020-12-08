Letter to the editor: Questions for council to consider in police chief process

Dave Teitzel asked that this letter to the council als be included as a letter to the editor.

Councilmembers,

Please submit the following open letter as part of the record of the 12/8/20 Council meeting:

I respect each of you for your willingness to step up and serve our community. Yours is not an easy job, and the vote you will be taking this evening is clearly the most challenging one of the year. I encourage you to carefully consider all the factors around selection of the best candidate for police chief before you cast your vote. And I urge you to request the Administration be extra transparent in revealing all the criteria that were considered in making the decision to bring forward Chief Pruitt as the preferred nominee. Anything less will fuel ongoing suspicion among your constituents that the city is hiding something.

The position of police chief is arguably the most important one in our city. Our citizens need to be assured our next chief is best qualified to manage a large and increasingly diverse force, has direct experience addressing policing around issues such as homelessness and substance abuse, has intimate knowledge of crime issues affecting our community, has clearly demonstrated the ability to implement policy/procedures around deescalation and safer/more equitable policing techniques, has demonstrated a willingness and ability to connect well with our community, etc. Please don’t feel rushed to a vote until you are well assured all the questions such as these and others which have been raised by your constituents have been answered. Your decision is too important to do otherwise.

Regards,

Dave Teitzel

Former Edmonds City Councilmember