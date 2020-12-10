Letter to the editor: Retired Bothell PD chief weighs in on council police chief decision

Publishing with permission of letter writer.

Dear Edmonds City Council,

I am writing to you today to discuss your recent decision not to select Jim Lawless as Police Chief for the City of Edmonds.

I recently retired as the Police Chief for the City of Bothell. One of the things I came to deeply value while serving in that role, was the opportunity to work closely with neighboring police departments. I quickly came to recognize that the Edmonds PD was a very well run, respected law enforcement agency and deeply appreciated their regional partnership in many important initiatives. You have a police department that you should be very proud of.

Exceptional police departments don’t just happen. It takes strong, positive and consistent leadership where the core values of an agency are both demanded and demonstrated from the top down. Jim Lawless is an excellent example of that type of leader. He epitomizes what it means to have unimpeachable integrity, and commitment to service. Through my many years of working and observing him I became deeply impressed by his dedication to both the department and the city that he serves. If something needed to be done, Jim was there to do it, no matter what the issue, no matter what the hour. Jim Lawless is the type of leader who is responsible for both creating and maintaining excellence throughout an organization.

It is for these reasons that I was so shocked by the decision not to seize the opportunity to select Jim Lawless as the next Police Chief for Edmonds. The job of Police Chief is a very challenging one. Jim’s years of experience, his dedication to your city, and his unimpeachable character are qualities that would give him the ability, without any question to meet that challenge.

Over the years I have known many very competent law enforcement professionals who have applied for Police Chief positions. Some have been selected and some have not but I have never felt the need to send in a letter to question a Chief selection until now. Jim Lawless is such a respected, honorable, and dedicated law enforcement leader, the failure to select him as Edmonds Police Chief is a deep unnecessary loss to your city. I hope that you would consider reevaluating this decision.

Sincerely,

Carol Cummings

Bothell Police Chief (Retired)