Letter to the editor: Suspend minimum hours requirement for unemployment benefits

Editor:

Gov.Inslee needs to immediately suspend the minimum hours (620) for UI benefits and order the Employment Security Department to activate these claims and backdate payment to date of job loss. Many Washington residents have been left destitute and desperate due to this income loss — they are taxpaying citizens with the least and are hurt the most. These citizens have been excluded from receiving any benefit as well as the former $600/week stimulus money. This should not continue. This is a simple and smart action that can diminish destitution, desperation, domestic violence and depression.

Gov. Inslee — step up to the plate and hit a home run! Use your power for goodness. Do the right thing and do it today!

Be a goodness governor.

I implore anbody who can get this to the attention of the governor to please do so. Please help us.

Thank you,

Christine Koch

Edmonds