Letter to the editor: Thanks — and more questions — from the Edmonds Police Officers Association

To the Edmonds Community:

The Edmonds Police Officers Association (EPOA) appreciates that the city will not be moving forward with the Chief of Police appointment and confirmation made by Mayor Nelson and the City Council last week, of a candidate who apparently is not qualified for the position.

We find it troubling that Mayor Nelson took no responsibility and made no acknowledgement of his mistakes and lack of leadership that resulted in this debacle. How can the city move forward if the Mayor does not even recognize and acknowledge the actual issues and problems his office and the council created in this matter? When will there be an apology to the community for maligning it with baseless racial claims? It appears Mayor Nelson wants to hold the community and city employees to standards he feels do not apply to himself. The EPOA believes there are still important questions to be answered surrounding the complete failure of Mayor Nelson’s hiring process. We encourage the community and council not to accept the statements made by Mayor Nelson yesterday in his media release as an end to this process, to simply begin anew.

Rather than accept responsibility for his own failures, the mayor had the audacity to chastise the community and certain councilmembers for voicing their strong concerns about the manner, method and reasoning, regarding his appointment of an important director position in the city. It is the opinion of the EPOA, that had Mayor Nelson and Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas done their duediligence in this “process,” there would have been no controversy. There is no question that if a comprehensive background investigation had been conducted on all candidates, any omissions and other background issues would have been identified very early in the process.

Contrary to the statement of the mayor, it is up to the community to ultimately determine what is in its best interest moving forward. The EPOA will cooperate in whatever way the community and council deem appropriate. As we have stated previously, our commitment to the Edmonds community is unconditional and not subject to compromise. Hopefully, we will all learn, get through this, and grow stronger together as a result.

The EPOA would also like to recognize the overwhelming community support we continue to receive as law enforcement members of our community during these difficult times. We know our partnership requires ongoing communication and trust from everyone to be successful. The community support has been nothing short of humbling for us and no words can express the extent of our appreciation.

Respectfully submitted,

Edmonds Police Officers Association Executive Board

Ross Sutton, President