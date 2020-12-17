Letter to the editor: The importance of police leadership and the mismanaged selection process

Editor:

Selecting a police chief is one of the most important appointments city leadership will make. In many cases police will be the first and only contact most citizens have with a representative of the city. These contacts will be both positive and negative and will reflect directly on the image of the city. Credible, professional and effective forward- looking police leadership of these officers is critical.

The mayor and council executed a selection process that was unprofessional. It appears there was an intentional deception concerning the qualifications of the nominee. When questioned by responsible members of the council, the mayor and human resources director responded angrily, and defensively. Then four council members bulldozed the vote.

I agree with the point Chief Compaan made in his letter that the mayor committed a breach of trust. A foundational pillar of effective leadership is trust with the public and your employees.

The mayor now blames an omission on the candidate’s application for the withdrawal of the nomination. So the background investigation missed that point, also? Apparently the two domestic violence incidents and being fired by the Seattle Police Department weren’t disqualifying enough to withdraw the nomination? I can’t trust what the mayor says or does regarding this fiasco since it appears he’s been duplicitous throughout the process.

There is nothing wrong with the Mayor or Council to want to go outside the department and recruit a minority candidate but be honest about it from the beginning. This episode was an embarrassment for the political leadership and administration of the city and unfair to the nominee and the employees of the Edmonds Police Department.

I served 33 years in law enforcement and have served on Police Chief selection boards. The process used by the City of Edmonds was mismanaged. The men and women of the Edmonds Police Department and the citizens of the city deserve much better. We all should work to install a city administration that is professional and of good character.

I appreciate the investigation by MyEdmonds News regarding this fiasco. Exactly how the press should operate. Well done, keep it up.