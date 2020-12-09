Letter to the editor: Thoughts for council, mayor regarding police chief selection process

The following was submitted to the Edmonds City Council and mayor Wednesday, and is being published here at the letter writer’s request.

Good morning,

I am writing to first congratulate Chief of Police Pruitt and to welcome him to the Edmonds community. I think he will find that we are an active community that agrees that the safety of all of our citizens, no matter their race, creed, religion, age,or sexual orientation is an active pursuit that we take seriously. I was broken-hearted by the incidents of racism and discrimination that were brought up in the council meeting last night and other incidents that I have read about in the local news outlet. We can all agree that these have no place in our town and need to be proactively and aggressively investigated, prosecuted, and the citizens of Edmonds need to be educated and aware of these.

I have been vilified for speaking up on this matter, as have others. Generally, it is a small minority of people (both for and against an issue) that are willing to speak up and take the risks associated with that action. I hope all of the people of Edmonds understand the position I am taking and why I am taking it. I respectfully listen to their positions, and whether we agree or disagree, should be able to conduct ourselves with decorum and respect.

My obvious discontent is not with Mayor Nelson or councilmembers as individuals in the private setting versus their public duty and capacity. The mayor and elected officials have the right and the duty to make decisions on behalf of all of Edmonds. We hired the mayor and the council and our opportunity to fire both comes at election time. I am stating the obvious when I say that the mayor was within his duties to appoint the person for this role as he deemed in the best interest of Edmonds, and council has the responsibility to confirm that appointee. They also did their jobs within the powers they have been granted by the people of Edmonds. I will respect their decision and work with them on any request they make to support their decision.

Let me summarize the challenge that I am having with the decision. It has nothing to do with the candidate. It has everything to do with the process. The process that was taken with this decision was an opportunity to keep their campaign promises, and move away from the “good old boy” network that has existed in Edmonds politics. The mayor and select members of council chose to do the exact opposite. A select group of councilmembers and the mayor gamed the process. One might ask how so.