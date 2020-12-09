Letter to the editor: Thoughts for council, mayor regarding police chief selection process

The following was submitted to the Edmonds City Council and mayor Wednesday, and is being published here at the letter writer’s request.
Good morning,
I am writing to first congratulate Chief of Police Pruitt and to welcome him to the Edmonds community. I think he will find that we are an active community that agrees that the safety of all of our citizens, no matter their race, creed, religion, age,or sexual orientation is an active pursuit that we take seriously. I was broken-hearted by the incidents of racism and discrimination that were brought up in the council meeting last night and other incidents that I have read about in the local news outlet. We can all agree that these have no place in our town and need to be proactively and aggressively investigated, prosecuted, and the citizens of Edmonds need to be educated and aware of these.
I have been vilified for speaking up on this matter, as have others. Generally, it is a small minority of people (both for and against an issue) that are willing to speak up and take the risks associated with that action. I hope all of the people of Edmonds understand the position I am taking and why I am taking it. I respectfully listen to their positions, and whether we agree or disagree, should be able to conduct ourselves with decorum and respect.
My obvious discontent is not with Mayor Nelson or councilmembers as individuals in the private setting versus their public duty and capacity. The mayor and elected officials have the right and the duty to make decisions on behalf of all of Edmonds. We hired the mayor and the council and our opportunity to fire both comes at election time. I am stating the obvious when I say that the mayor was within his duties to appoint the person for this role as he deemed in the best interest of Edmonds, and council has the responsibility to confirm that appointee. They also did their jobs within the powers they have been granted by the people of Edmonds. I will respect their decision and work with them on any request they make to support their decision.
Let me summarize the challenge that I am having with the decision. It has nothing to do with the candidate. It has everything to do with the process. The process that was taken with this decision was an opportunity to keep their campaign promises, and move away from the “good old boy” network that has existed in Edmonds politics. The mayor and select members of council chose to do the exact opposite. A select group of councilmembers and the mayor gamed the process. One might ask how so.
- I am aware of the public forums and information that was shared. y issue is that there was limited transparency into the findings and into the support of the Police Panel and other concerned groups. Half truths are just that.
- The qualifications listed were the minimum qualifications for a police chief. We had no qualitative or quantitative measures that the mayor took to make this selection. We have no scorecards to weigh on the merits of every candidate ( I believe there were 22 candidates). We had a hand-picked panel that voted up or down and were only leveraged if they had positive feedback about the Chief of Police Pruitt.
- After repeated questions, there were no substantive responses by the mayor or council. The mayor explained his decision by saying he did his duty, Officer Pruitt meets the requirements, and brings a unique and fresh perspective to the City of Edmonds police force. I have yet to hear what that unique and fresh perspective is, and what tangible plans exist to implement that perspective. I have also yet to hear what the scoring was to find the best unique and fresh perspective.
- We just spent four years at the federal level dealing with a lack of transparency, unqualified candidates being appointed, loaded language, and contentious behavior. I never expected that type of behavior in our local politics. We have a consortium of activist councilmembers and the mayor following the same tactics that we abhorred in the recent Presidential term. I do not understand this shift and this display of behavior in our local government. We are all neighbors and should be able to have open and honest dialogue that includes all of the facts. In my opinion, we did not.
- Finally, when additional facts came to light, and the council was aware of them, instead of researching those facts, the meeting was moved forward prior to review or release to the public. Again, in my opinion, this was purely a political move to subvert due process. I was not aware of these until after the council meeting, and now that I am, question the core beliefs of both the mayor and the select members of the council.
In summary, as I have said multiple times, with the exception of council president, that the mayor and councilmembers are mindful and respectful. They observe the general rule that there is a reason God gave us two ears and one mouth. They listen intently, study the subject, and then propose solutions that are generally in the best interest of our city. In this decision, the process by any standard was hidden, and the political speech that was used, as well as the political maneuvering to shift the meeting, has weakened my trust in our elected officials, and increased my desire to scrutinize every decision that is made within the city by our elected officials.
I urge my fellow citizens to support Chief of Police Pruitt. He has been appointed. It needs to be said again, I urge every citizen of Edmonds to stand up to injustice, support equity through their actions, and continue to keep Edmonds a great place to live for all people. I also urge my fellow citizens to question the trust that we have with the mayor’s decision-making process and degree of transparency. I urge both council and the mayor to leverage all of Edmonds and their power to improve this process with other decisions in the future by being 100% truthful versus half truths and political maneuvering.
Respectfully,
George Bennett
Edmonds
The current council presidents council term ends at the end of 2021. Let’s make sure it’s her last term by rejecting her at the polls during the next election cycle.
Now that we have a new Chief of Police, perhaps at some point (sooner rather than later) we can have a community town hall of sorts, in order that the Mayor, the council, their staff, and our new Chief can all take questions and provide some meaningful answers to the community at large.
I have to add, it has been really hard to sit here and read the comments to date. Some have been relevant and pertinent, a sizable percentage have been ridiculous, and some have been simply appalling. Speaking for myself (because none of you speak for me), I welcome Chief Pruitt to our community, and I look forward to meeting him and expressing my confidence in him going forward.
Well said George. I too am concerned, I hope this does not change our community’s trust and respect for our Police. They have maintained that trust, and we are very fortunate to have had such great leadership amongst the ranks.