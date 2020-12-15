Letter to the editor: Transparency, process and equity

Editor:

There is plenty of common ground to be had regarding the appointment of Police Chief Pruitt. All parties seem to agree that there wasn’t enough transparency and that our mayor’s decision-making process wasn’t well articulated. Even when communication breaks down, it’s important to trust that the procedures were fair and in good faith. Ultimately we all agree in openness and fairness in process. Institutionally speaking, fair and transparent processes often have inequitable results. Our mayor (disagree with him or not) has been explicit in his values and steadfast, and it appears that his selection did make Equity a priority — both in who he selected and how this important job will be performed.

Councilmember Luke Distelhorst was appointed according to a fair and transparent process. Luke is incredibly kind and is a great communicator, but his appointment was an example of how institutions can lack diversity even when that is a valued objective. There were several candidates of color who ran great campaigns, but fell short. Thanking him for his service to Edmonds, I am asking Distelhorst to vacate his appointment in the hopes that the city will consider a Person of Color who ran a campaign. It’s important to do this now because this experience will give whomever an incumbent advantage in the upcoming elections when they may need to re-run for their position.

Matt Richardson

Edmonds