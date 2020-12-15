Letter to the editor: What’s with all the tents?

Editor:

On a walk through Edmonds Saturday I passed any number of the white plastic tents that have sprung up at various restaurants. While I can’t wait to be able to dine at any number of the fine places in Edmonds, and while I fully understand the situation in which many restaurants find themselves during COVID, are these tents truly safe?

Recent studies have indicated that respiratory droplets can travel a good deal farther than 6 feet, and can remain in the air for an extended period, especially in a humid environment, where they do not evaporate as quickly.

The safest environment for public dining remains outdoors, where air movement can sweep contaminants away. Roofs and umbrellas do not impede airflow. But at least some of the tents we are seeing are enclosed on all sides, and about as buttoned-up as an indoor environment – and they are certainly crowded.

Can someone clarify how – or if – these tents are more than marginally safer than dining indoors?

Nathaniel Brown

Edmonds