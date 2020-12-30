Body found in Arlington field identified as Edmonds man

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identification of the 33-year-old man who was found near the 100 block of Pioneer Highway East in Arlington Dec. 22 as Daniel C. Shields of Edmonds. The cause of death iwas determined to be blunt force injuries. The manner of death is pending further investigation, the medical examiner’s office said.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered Shields’ body around 8 a.m. Dec. 22 in a field near the roadway, in the 100 block of Pioneer Highway East. A resident driving by had discovered the body.

There are no obvious signs of criminal activity, but the death is being investigated by Major Crimes Unit detectives, the sheriff’s office said.