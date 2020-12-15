Mayor: City won’t proceed with Pruitt as police chief, will launch new search at end of year

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson said Tuesday afternoon that the City of Edmonds won’t be proceeding with Sherman Pruitt as its new police chief — and will launch a new national search in the new year “with a new slate of candidates.”
“Yesterday, the city received new information that Sherman Pruitt omitted relevant details from his application materials,” Nelson said in a statement. “Chief Pruitt explained that the omission was a mistake and the result of forgetfulness. Nonetheless, the inclusion of all relevant information is a requirement, and this omission has led the city to decide not to proceed with Chief Pruitt for the position of Chief of Police.”
Pruitt — the current Sauk-Suiattle Tribal Police Chief — “would have brought many great qualities to the Edmonds Police Department, so I am very disappointed by this outcome,” Nelson said. “But if the city were to overlook this omission, it would create a precedent that is not in the best interest of the city for satisfying its legal requirement to do a thorough background check for all law enforcement applicants. I simply cannot ignore such an omission, even for a strong candidate like Chief Pruitt. So, unfortunately, the city will not be able to move forward with Chief Pruitt.
Nelson noted that Pruitt’s candidacy “ended up being very controversial, with many concerned residents making negative statements about him that were based on false or misconstrued information. I did not back down on my support of Chief Pruitt at the time because I knew the negative statements were not truthful or accurate, and were instead based on broad assumptions about his qualifications and experience without knowing all the facts. Frankly, I was disappointed when the process of selecting a new chief became so personal, emotional, and antagonistic. I hope that I never see a repeat of anything like it.”
“I am committed now, more than ever, to my vision for our police department – a department that is a stronger, more transparent, accountable, and a safer space for Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color in our community,” Nelson added. “I want our department to be an example for other police departments in Washington.”
In conducting a nationwide search in the new year with a new slate of candidates, Nelson said the city will look for the following qualities:
· Demonstrated leadership in community policing, willingness to ask the tough questions about Edmonds Police policies and practices, and implement changes based on findings, ensuring those changes evidence positive changes to the community through consistent evaluation and data collection.
· Demonstrated leadership in promoting women, Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and LGBTQ+ officers in command positions;
· Demonstrated leadership in preventing gun violence, and preventing domestic violence and violence against women;
· Demonstrated leadership in personally working with and engaging People of Color to make them feel safe and welcome in our community; and
· Demonstrated leadership in protecting pedestrians and enforcing traffic safety laws.
“We will find a police chief who is forward thinking and acting,” Nelson said. “Because the future of policing in Edmonds should be a reflection of our community – vibrant, safe, compassionate, caring, and welcoming.”
This announcement by Mayor Nelson is so replete with crap, I don’t now have time to list all of it, that he has to go and much sooner than later!
The Edmonds Police Department is already practicing the qualities you listed. What city are you the mayor of? You won’t need your condescending tone to the citizens and blame them for the failures of your administration when you start listening. This is a load of crap.
How sad that nelson is blaming the public. If him and his HR director and his 4 minions on council would of done their jobs and done a thorough background check, the public wouldn’t of had to do so. We hope we never see a repeat of anything like it, too.
Too much smoke
The process turned into a total joke
So the Mayor revoked
Alas, the bloke is still woke
Our community is already a safe place for all. Stop stepping on the hearts of all that live here. Stop going hundreds of years back to drum up some white guilt. Sometimes being a politician it is better not to say anything but to do the job you wanted.
Mr. Mayor, you are missing the point. Your “confirmed candidate” may not have included specific facts that he should have, but frankly, that is the reason for a proper investigative background check. It appears you and the Council President have failed us.
Items found, based on the U.S. District Court document, pointed to specific items that should have made the Mayor’s selection stop in its tracks. The question many of us have is, why did you nominate someone with a domestic violence background? Even if you did not know prior, you and the Council President continued pushing the confirmation forward on December 8th when you had those court documents in hand. Lack of good judgment can only be the answer.
Mr. Mayor and Council President, your arrogance towards the citizens of Edmonds is outrageous. Until we get the facts and answers, this issue will continue. It appears you do not want to take any responsibility for your actions. And it seems you and the Council President are not listening to the citizens.
P.S. “One measure of a persons’ worth is how they perform during a crisis: Edmonds Mike Nelson said. … Acting Chief Lawless has been a steady, firm hand during a time of uncertainty. I can’t imagine a person better suited for this job than Jim.” We want to take you at your word, but guess we cannot.
Mr. Nelson – you failed. Your process failed. And you brought angst to Edmonds and your police force. Own it. And perhaps when you do, maybe a bit of trust will be restored.
Looks like the other candidate (Lawless) meets your new list of qualifications. And he was part of the multi-candidate selection process in 2020. So why can’t you pick that candidate and stop spending money, wasting time?
Have the city attorney answer this question. Council President asked that question last meeting but I didn’t hear the attorney affirm whether the process has to start over or if you can just put forward the other candidate.
And stop blaming the residents of the city for you and the voting majority of the council dropping the ball. I am so thankful that my fellow residents stood strong and did the rest of the investigation for you. And thankful for the 3 minority voting council members trying to stand up for the right thing. At least somebody did it.
I think I’ve answered my own question on whether or not the process “must start over”. I read it as “No it does not need to start over if the council agrees to that.”
Per edmonds code section 2.10.010.D, the “process” is valid for 9 months after confirmation. Meaning that if something happens to the confirmed person and they again need to refill the position, the Mayor can go back to the last round… which means Lawless.
No need to waste time and our tax dollars. Pick Lawless, confirm, and move on. Just need to get 5 council members to agree to this approach.
Fore reference, here are the words from 2.10.010.D:
“… that when an appointive office becomes vacant, or is about to become vacant, again within nine months of the city council’s confirmation of the last mayoral appointment to that office, the city council may waive an additional round of interviews, by motion adopted by a majority plus one of the full council, and proceed immediately to confirming the appointment of a candidate interviewed by the city council during the most recent recruitment for that appointive office.”
As a 30 year veteran of law enforcement in Washington State and Snohomish County, I can say, in no uncertain terms, that the Edmonds Police Department currently IS, and HAS BEEN “…an example for other police departments in Washington.” as stated by Mayor Nelson. The men and women of various ethnic and national origins that make up the Edmonds Police Department exemplify all that is good about law enforcement! ANY law enforcement agency can be better…Edmonds is no exception…but good leaders like Chief Lawless are constantly striving to improve – to be better today than they were yesterday! Make no mistake! EPD is already an exemplary organization and its community should be proud of the work they do and the care they take. If something isn’t broken, don’t try and fix it…you’ll just make it worse tinkering with it! It is sickening to see politics take over common sense and doing the right thing. A community can have both, but this process surely isn’t an example of that!
We are clearly having a major trust crisis now in Edmonds. I truly hope for his sake and ours the mayor was truthful in his comments in this article.
This is a complete slap in the face to the EPD, the citizens of Edmonds and the explanation is even worse. Totally revealing. We need a new Mayor.
I agree – we need a new mayor and replace the 4 council members who voted yes.
So, an omission on his application disqualifies him but TWO domestic violence charges do not? I’m calling BS on this. What person in their right mind is going to want to work as the chief when we have this mayor and council in office? No one. What a joke.
One quality of a true leader is his or her ability to admit when they are wrong, and then to do everything in their power to correct that wrong. To chastise the citizens of Edmonds for wanting answers about your process in selecting Chief Pruitt, and to blame us for your failure to thoroughly vet the candidate is beyond shameful Mr. Mayor. The tone of this press release is that of a spoiled child, caught with his hand in the proverbial cookie jar, and most definitely not a leader who understands the err of his ways and asks forgiveness from those who allowed him the power he is choosing to abuse. I don’t believe I have ever been more regretful of a vote I cast.
Nelson isn’t a leader. Never was, isn’t now.
Mayor Mike Nelson is a person who shovels loads of crap that he has tried to disguise as facts. These are distinct personality traits of a person who has no relationship with reality. He should resign immediately, as well as AFM! We have been duped by these dishonest people who blame the citizens of Edmonds.
Does anyone out there know what harmful acts made by an elected official rise to the level required to start a recall petition for removal from office? I’m not kidding about this…..the statement released by Nelson is almost unbelievable in it’s tone deaf condescension, and his total lack of insight into how he created this mess proves, to me, that he is unfit to retain the job of our mayor.