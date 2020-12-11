Mayor’s latest neighborhood Zoom meeting focuses on Hwy 99, Lake Ballinger

Mayor Mike Nelson took his virtual neighborhood tour to the Highway 99 and Lake Ballinger communities earlier this week. Among his top priorities:

Highway 99/Gateway corridor

Lake Ballinger

Community renewal plans

Equity and justice issues

The purpose of the Zoom sessions is to lay out for the city’s neighborhoods what planners are considering, how plans will be funded and to take questions from residents. Joining Nelson during the Dec. 7 meeting were Public Works Director Phil Wiliams, Economic Development and Community Services Director Patrick Doherty, Development Director Shane Hope, and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Angie Feser. The mayor’s office solicited questions before the session and also took live questions from participants.

On the need for a community renewal plan, Nelson told Highway 99/Lake Ballinger residents on the Zoom call that he and his staff are aware of the lack of services, especially along Highway 99, as well as issues related to crime, poverty and traffic safety. “We hear you; I totally get that,” Nelson said.

Gateway/Highway 99 neighborhood

The Gateway area development takes in the southern portion of Highway 99, from 212th Street Southwest to the King/Snohomish County line at 244th Street Southwest. Revitalizing the area is a priority for the city, Nelson said, and part of that can come through private-public partnerships the city can develop. The mayor did not mention any existing current partnerships.

There are three phases:

2020-2021 – Corridor traffic and safety design work

2021 – acquire right-of-way property rights on the highway corridor and adjacent land

2022 – Get bids and finish construction.

Funding: $10 million from the state Legislature’s “Connecting Washington” package $290,000 in city funds $2 million from a pending grant request – to be decided this month



The corridor safety project will create a raised landscaped median in the center of Highway 99 for two miles along the entire 2.3-mile length of the Edmonds Highway 99 centerline. Some of that area is shared with Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. It will create new turn lanes, and a pedestrian-activated crosswalk just north of 234th to provide safer access. It is similar to the large, brightly-lit crosswalk installed on Highway 104 to connect Edmonds City Park to the Edmonds Marsh.

Public Works Director Phil Williams told residents the improvements along the Highway 99 corridor are designed to cut down on accidents by 25%.

Eventually, the city hopes to undertake a more much more extensive — and expensive — plan for Highway 99 project improvements, which includes features such as new sidewalks and street lighting, and undergrounding of overhead utilities. The total estimated price tag is $183 million.

Edmonds Development Director Shane Hope briefed residents on new projects underway or planned following the creation of the 2017 community plan.

Edmonds Village, at 220th and Highway 99, already hosts Woods Coffee and Ezell’s Chicken with additional stores to come.

The Kids Foundation Academy at 218th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West has turned an underground garage into a day care center. Doug’s Mazda and Hyundai showrooms, currently in construction, will add 25,000 total square feet of commercial space along 99.

The GRE Apartments are going up at the intersection of Highway 99 and 234th. That will add 192 apartment units with garages. Close by, the Nyland Apartments, will bring another 19 units on line.

Anthology is still planning to build 192 senior apartment units at the intersection of 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest and has applied for building permits.

And, the Apollo Apartments are slated for 242 new rental units at 236th and Highway 99. That project is in design review.

Lake Ballinger neighborhood

Public Works Director Williams talked about remedies for handling currently untreated stormwater that drains into Lake Ballinger; oils, greases, chemicals and organic nutrients now run “straight into the lake,” he said. The city is creating what it calls a “green stormwater” treatment project to filter that runoff and improve water quality.

There is currently a strip of unused land (in green above) on the west side of Mathay Ballinger Park. The project will create a system of filters, cleaning the water and slowing drainage into the lake. The cost of the project is $3.5 million and it is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The Federal Emergency Management Agency also has redrawn flood maps for the Highway 99 and Lake Ballinger areas, which should allow the city to develop more comprehensive flood plans.

Equity and justice issues

Mayor Nelson highlighted the vulnerabilities and inequities that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed, in particular, for the Highway 99 neighborhood. He sketched out a community renewal program, but provided no details. Those, he said, will come after the 2021 budget is approved.

Issues of criminal and nuisance activity, graffiti and lack of community services were also mentioned. Economic Development and Community Services Director Patrick Doherty told the residents on the Zoom call: “We want to make sure we can pursue the kind of development the community needs.” He promised the city will depend on community feedback to create new opportunities, and that within the next year, Edmonds will develop “new tools” to help the south end of 99.

Nelson said he is confident that incomoing Police Chief Sherman Pruitt will bring a new perspective and a fresh set of eyes to these issues, adding that Pruitt is very community oriented. When a resident asked if the mayor could expand on his willingness to begin a study to relocate the police and city offices to Highway 99, Nelson responded “we already have a fair amount of resources focused” there and on longer-term problems. He did not elaborate.

Another question from participants cited lack of access to parks in the Highway 99 corridor. City Parks Director Angie Feser said there is a capital budget proposal for Edmonds’ first permanent park acquisition fund. If passed, it would set aside $700,000 to buy suitable park land — and she suggested the first park created from the fund should go into the 99 neighborhood.

The mayor said local business in Lake Ballinger/Highway 99 hit hard by COVID shutdowns are among those receiving grants from $1.1 million in Federal CARES Act money and local sources. The money has gone to 149 city businesses; half of them outside of the Edmonds Bowl. He told residents that so far, 342 city low-income and distressed households have received $582,000 to help with rent, medical bills, groceries, child care and other needs.

There was no breakout of how many Highway 99/Lake Ballinger businesses and families are among the recipients.

The Highway 99/Lake Ballinger meeting was the second of what the mayor intends to be five neighborhood meetings this year.

Click here to view the Highway 99/Lake Ballinger virtual community forum.

— By Bob Throndsen