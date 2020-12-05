Reminder: Mayor’s next neighborhood Zoom meeting Dec. 7 to focus on Hwy 99, Lake Ballinger

Posted: December 5, 2020
Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson speaks during the Oct. 15 virtual meeting for Chase Lake/Five Corners neighborhood residents.

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson will host his next neighborhood Zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, with a focus on the Highway 99 neighborhood.

This is the second in a sesries of neighborhood meetings planned to help the mayor and city staff connect directly with specific communities, discuss neighborhood-specific issues and listen to residents. The first one, for Chase Lake/Five Corners residents, was Oct. 15.

If you live in the Highway 99 area and have a question, submit it to communications@edmondswa.gov.

