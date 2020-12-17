Mayor’s reason for rescinding offer to Pruitt? He didn’t disclose his application for police job in Lake Stevens 10 years ago

A letter from Mayor Mike Nelson details, for the first time, why the mayor rescinded the offer to Sherman Pruitt to become Edmonds’ next police chief. My Edmonds News has obtained a copy of that letter.
In the letter, dated Dec. 15, the mayor writes “it is with deep regret that I write this letter to you.” The reason Nelson gives for withdrawing the job offer: Pruitt had applied for a job with the Lake Stevens police and did not notify Edmonds of that fact.
Here is an excerpt from the Mayor’s letter:
As you know, the city made a conditional offer of employment to you pending successful completion of a legally required background check. In the course of doing the background check, Ms. Neill-Hoyson learned yesterday (Monday) that you had applied for a lateral officer position at the city of Lake Stevens and, after completion of a background check there, you were not offered the position.”
My Edmonds News has learned that the “position… at Lake Stevens” refers to a job application Pruitt made there at least 10 years ago.
We asked Mayor Nelson for an interview to address the contents of the letter and other issues. A city spokesperson says Nelson is not doing interviews.
A My Edmonds News investigation published Tuesday, Dec. 15 found that the City of Edmonds background check also missed — or did not consider significant — other professional and personal information on Chief Pruitt. That investigation discovered that Pruitt had accepted a job with the Seattle Police Department in 2004; that in September 2004, while still training as a rookie for Seattle, Pruitt was the subject of a DuPont (Pierce County) police investigation into a harassment incident; and that the next month, October 2004, the Seattle Police Departmentfired Pruitt.
We also reported two cases of domestic violence in which Pruitt was a suspect, and that an ex-wife got a protective order against him;. And because of the case, Pruitt — then in the Marine Corps — was ordered to attend a 16-week anti-domestic violence training program. This is confirmed in testimony in a separate federal trial, in which Pruitt and his wife sued the City of Arlington for civil rights violations. The jury found in favor of the City of Arlington.
My Edmonds News has, in addition, confirmed and reported that these domestic violence issues were in a 60-page packet of transcripts of the testimony of that trial and were delivered to the mayor, human resources director and all seven city douncilmembers two days before the Dec. 8 vote to confirm Pruitt’s appointment to the Edmonds Chief of Police position.
Mayor Nelson’s letter continues:
This information was new to the city because it had not been disclosed in response to a question about prior positions in law enforcement you had applied for. If not for the information the city received yesterday, we might never have known. Ms. Neill-Hoyson contacted you about the admission and you explained that you had forgotten you had gone through a process with that agency and therefore had not disclosed it.”
The mayor concludes:
As you know, I have fully supported your candidacy and was very hopeful that you would be approved as the City’s new Police Chief. Having considered the significance of the omission, and the explanation you gave for it, I have decided that the City cannot proceed with your application and have decided to withdraw the conditional offer.
I wish you the best
Mike Nelson
Mayor
In a statement on Tuesday, Nelson said he plans to begin a new national search for police chief in 2021.
— By Bob Throndsen
To Mike Nelson, HR, and the four councilmembers who rushed the confirmation: You have failed in your duties to objectively serve this community. You continue to hide behind convenient technicalities when in fact there were flaws and shortcomings in your process.
Your mission to push an agenda has put Mr. Pruitt under tremendous scrutiny, it has failed to honor the dedication of a long-standing, well-respected, committed Acting Chief, and you have tarnished the reputation of this city.
The citizens deserve leadership that is best-fit and best-qualified for their duties – of which the five of you have failed to demonstrate. It is time to do right by the citizens of Edmonds, Mr. Pruitt, and Chief Lawless.
Stop deflecting. Apologize. Then step down in the best interest of Edmonds.
Mr. Schindler, Everything you have said is exactly how I feel about this whole dishonest fiasco. I demand that Mike Nelson resign immediately. The four council members who voted with Nelson should all “take a hike”. Edmonds does not these 5 dishonest politicians.
I agree, Michael.
Mayor Nelson, council members Fraley-Monillas, Paine, Distelorst, and Laura Johnson – you have failed in your duty to best serve the City of Edmonds. Instead, you have sought to impose a political agenda that those you represent do not want. You have brought discontent and shame to our community. You have mistreated Acting Chief of Police Lawless. You have mistreated Chief Sherman Pruitt, who will now forever be associated with past misdeeds that may no longer accurately represent him as a man.
Mayor Nelson, it is time to resign. Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, resign. Paine, Distelhorst and Laura Johnson, resign. Let Edmonds move forward with better leadership.
Unfortunately, the mayor’s letter is either incorrect or misleading. In last week’s Council meeting, Council heard testimony from HR Director Neil-Hoyson that the background check about Chief Pruitt was complete and extremely thorough, and the only missing element was the written psychological evaluation that had not yet been provided but soon would be. She testified the firm conducting the evaluation verbally reported the results were favorable and Council should therefore feel comfortable confirming Chief Pruitt on the sole condition the written psychological evaluation would confirm the report provided verbally to her. There were no other conditions considered by Council, as it was represented to them every other base was covered by the detailed background check.
Mike didn’t disclose he was a registered lobbyist for the SEIU Union when he sought appointment to the City Council.
There needs to be a full investigation of Mayor, HR director and the 4 council members who approved the appointment.
While not an Edmonds resident, I anticipate my Esperance neighborhood will be someday pulled in.
The precedent for the omission of highly pertinent and relative information seems to have started with Mayor Mike Nelson during his 2019 campaign for Mayor. Nelson never brought up his personal debt to the IRS ($52,000). That information came to light anonymously, but was verified to be true.
Nelson appeared to be slow to take personal responsibility. From My Edmonds News (Election 2019: Nelson writes letter to address ‘whisper campaign’ about IRS debt)(July 8, 2019) part of his response included…
have spent a lot of time reflecting over our family’s experience. What did I learn?
1. No family should have to experience what we went through because everyone deserves a fair shot at the American dream.
2. We have a government that spends more time pushing us down rather than lifting us up.
3. And no matter how hard times get, no matter how impossible things seem, don’t give up. Don’t walk away when times get tough. Try to find a way forward.
Bullet point number 2 especially bothers me. It demonstrates blaming for others, rather than taking responsibility.
In any event, the omission is troubling. A mayoral candidate should disclose personal financial information. Managing personal finances is very indicative of how city finances may be handled.
I wonder if we’ll ever learn exactly what happened in the processing of Pruitt’s application. The mayor’s letter to him yesterday said “As you know, the city made a conditional offer of employment to you pending successful completion of a legally required background check.” At last week’s council meeting “Ms. Neill Hoyson pointed out the confirmation needs to be conditional based on receipt of a satisfactory psychological evaluation.”
While the article states that the 60-page transcript was delivered just two days before the Council’s vote, when it was received on Sunday, consideration of Pruitt’s nomination was on the meeting agenda 9 days away.
It was the next day, Monday evening, that it was moved to the 8th, scheduled to begin in just 24 hours.
In his desire to conduct a new nationwide search, Mayor Nelson’s stated “vision” for the Edmonds PD emphasizes a continued racial and/or ethnic bias.
In her statement to NBC news affiliate KING 5, current Council president Adrienne Fraley-Monillas expressed a racial bias which clearly impeded her ability to objectively perform her elected duties.
Both should quickly and publicly resign so City of Edmonds can begin to move past the mess they created.
We hired you, Mayor Mike Nelson and the 4 city council members to run this great city of Edmonds with the professionalism it/we deserve. When you fail there is no other option other than letting you all go. Please do the right thing and resign now. I’m sorry to say but our trust is gone.