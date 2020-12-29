Mike DeLilla named City of Edmonds Employee of Year

Senior Utilities Engineer Michelle (Mike) DeLilla has been selected as the City of Edmonds Employee of the Year.

“Mike has provided both the leadership and the execution behind our water, sewer, and storm pipe replacement and rehabilitation programs for 10 years now,” said City of Edmonds Public Works and Utilities Director Phil Williams. “He has done this through his own hard work, his engineering talent and experience, by developing great relationships internally and externally, and by being a dependable teammate. It is easy to see how much he enjoys his work, and that can be very contagious to his co-workers.”

Whenever the engineering division has a potluck lunch, a birthday celebration, a Christmas party, or a small get-together after work, DeLilla “is one of the very first to sign up and volunteer to help,” Williams added. “This year has, of course severely curtailed our social calendars, but we know Mike will help us resurrect that as soon as possible!”

DeLilla “is very effective working with our city contractors to ensure we get what we’re paying for from our city utility projects while also being fair to contractors any time changed conditions or extra work is needed. He is a joy to work with and one of our very best problem solvers,” Williams said.