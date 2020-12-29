Mike DeLilla named City of Edmonds Employee of Year

Senior Utilities Engineer Michelle (Mike) DeLilla has been selected as the City of Edmonds Employee of the Year.
“Mike has provided both the leadership and the execution behind our water, sewer, and storm pipe replacement and rehabilitation programs for 10 years now,” said City of Edmonds Public Works and Utilities Director Phil Williams. “He has done this through his own hard work, his engineering talent and experience, by developing great relationships internally and externally, and by being a dependable teammate. It is easy to see how much he enjoys his work, and that can be very contagious to his co-workers.”
Whenever the engineering division has a potluck lunch, a birthday celebration, a Christmas party, or a small get-together after work, DeLilla “is one of the very first to sign up and volunteer to help,” Williams added. “This year has, of course severely curtailed our social calendars, but we know Mike will help us resurrect that as soon as possible!”
DeLilla “is very effective working with our city contractors to ensure we get what we’re paying for from our city utility projects while also being fair to contractors any time changed conditions or extra work is needed. He is a joy to work with and one of our very best problem solvers,” Williams said.
Rather than being recognized for any one of his many accomplishments in 2020, DeLilla is instead being recognized by his peers “for his continued excellence on behalf of the citizens of Edmonds,” Williams said. “We have made major strides in upgrading the condition of our city water, sewer and drainage utilities over the last decade and Mike has played a huge role in moving that important work forward. Much work remains in this effort and Mike will hopefully be here to spearhead that as well.”