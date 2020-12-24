Monday’s intense rain overwhelmed Edmonds’ stormwater system, public works director says

The pounding rain that flooded the Puget Sound region Monday came during a perfect storm of factors that overwhelmed the capacity of the City of Edmonds’ stormwater system, Public Works and Utilities Director Phil Williams said Wednesday.

“This was the most serious and widespread urban flooding we have experienced for many years,” Williams said. “Some of our senior stormwater personnel say it was more intense than they can recall in the last 20+ years. We are still looking at the data to see if we can confirm that statistically.”

Capacities at two of the city’s pump stations were exceeded Monday night, including the new Beach Place stormwater pumping station located in the parking lot at the Edmonds Fishing Pier.

“It (the Beach Place station) performed well with both pumps being on continuously throughout this event and yet we still had significant flooding at Dayton and SR 104,” Williams said. “That flooding would have been significantly worse without the new pump station operating.” Anothe factor that contributed to Monday’s flooding? An 11.5-foot high tide just prior to storm, which causing the water level at the Edmonds Marsh to be at its highest during the peak rainfall period.

“Our drainage system actually did not fail anywhere in the city, it was simply overwhelmed,” Williams said. “No pipes or structures, embankments, or roads washed out or were plugged-up by any prior inadequate maintenance. They just could not keep up with the amount of water and sediment being generated by this intense storm event. You can design drainage systems using a reasonable worst case storm intensity but you can’t protect yourself from every possible event.”

Williams also said that most climatologists who have reviewed how the region will respond to longer-term climate trends have predicted the Pacific Northwest will experience more of its annual precipitation during the winter months and more of that coming in fewer, but more intense, storm events.

He added that the city’s planned Edmonds Marsh restoration project will extend the benefits of the city’s new pump station investment. The project includes construction of some berms on the east side of Highway 104 to limit the amount of water from Shellabarger Creek that can go north from the highway’s culverts to the Dayton storm system. It also calls for flap gates on the drains from the Harbor Square Business Complex “that would add to the benefits achieved with the pump station,” Williams said.

“We will likely pursue these sooner rather than later since the main stormwater-related marsh project — the daylighting of Willow Creek and Shellabarger Creek — may not happen now as soon as we had hoped,” Williams said. That project has had to wait for property ownership issues to be sorted out regarding the nearby Unocal site, which has been undergoing cleanup of contaminated soil.

