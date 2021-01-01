New Year’s Eve rally attendees urge Mayor Nelson to resign

As the sun set on the last day of 2020, about a dozen residents took to the streets at the Westgate intersection urging Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson to step down. The group drew waves and honks from passing motorists, with one even parking to photograph and personally thank the demonstrators.

The central issue drawing the group together is the recent months-long effort to find a new police chief to follow Chief Al Compaan, a 41-year Edmonds Police Department veteran who retired last December. The process to replace Compaan has been fraught with controversy and confusion, exacerbated the community rift between Nelson’s supporters and detractors, and left Acting Chief Jim Lawless — named by Nelson in April as the best choice for the job — in limbo.

After a search process, Lawless and Sauk-Suiattle Tribal Police Chief Sherman Pruitt were the two finalists for the police chief position, and Nelson ultimately announced he had selected Pruitt. The Edmonds City Council Dec. 8 confirmed Pruitt in what critics said was a rushed process, and following that action Pruitt was found to have several potentially disqualifying factors in his background, including incidents of domestic violence. Nelson then withdrew the offer, citing only missing information in Pruitt’s application as his reason. The mayor also announced his plan to conduct a new police chief search and hiring process in 2021.

“I voted for Nelson, but today I feel duped and betrayed,” said rally organizer Denise Cooper, a 50-year Edmonds resident. “It is not a good message to hire someone with a domestic violence background, who used force on women, as our police chief. Our police chief needs to be an example, and we have that with Jim Lawless. Mayor Nelson is putting politics before safety.”

A petition drive urging Nelson to resign has been started, and petition organizers Rod Schick and Rebecca Anderson were present at Thursday’s rally collecting signatures and handing out blank petitions.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel