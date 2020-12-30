Next free legal clinic for seniors Jan. 6

The Sanders Law Group and the Edmonds Waterfront Center will continue in 2021 to offer their free monthly legal clinic for seniors, with the next one set for Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m.

Ask your burning legal questions, at no charge. Due to the pandemic, the monthly clinic now offers 15-minute individual appointments by phone with an elder law attorney.

The clinic runs from 1-3 p.m. Space is limited. Call ahead to the Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center for reservations — 425-774-5555. You will be assigned a time, and ask to provide your phone number.