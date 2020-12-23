No injuries as fire crews battle blaze early Wednesday at Firdale Market

South County Fire crews responded early Wednesday morning to a blaze at the Firdale Market in Edmonds’ Firdale Village.

Two people — one inside the market and one in a neigboring building — got out safely, South County Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes said.

The 911 dispatch center began receiving mutiple reports of smoke and flames coming from the building, starting at 4:42 a.m., Hynes said. The fire quickly went to a second alarm, and the Shoreline Fire Department responded to assist, she added.

It took crews 30 minutes to get the fire under control, and they were able to keep it contained to the market. Investigators were on scene working to determine the cause, Hynes said.

This is the second fire at Firdale Village this year. On March 13, fire crews put out a blaze at Tia Trini’s Pantry (formerly the Colonial Pantry) — located next door to the Firdale Market.

Firdale Village is home to a variety of small retailers, restaurants and many pet-friendly businesses, plus the Phoenix Theater.