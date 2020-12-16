Northstream Creek turns green but no cause for alarm, South County Fire says

Some Edmonds residents may have noticed Northstream Creek turning bright green Wednesday afternoon, but there’s no cause for alarm.

That’s the word from South County Fire, which responded just before 1 p.m. to a report of a green substance in the creek, located in the Maplewood neighborhood around 196th Sstreet Southwest and Olympic Avenue.

“This is a non-toxic, biodegradable dye that was used by a contractor to test for leaks in a drainage pipe,” South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. “Expect the creek to be neon green for the next few hours,” until the substance works its way downstream and into Puget Sound, she said.