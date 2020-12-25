Olympic Ballet Theatre presents digital streaming of The Nutcracker

Edmonds-based Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) is presenting the annual production of The Nutcracker for digital streaming in the comfort of your home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this season’s performances have been cancelled, and OBT is releasing two archival show recordings at Edmonds Center for the Arts and at the Everett Performing Arts Center in 2019.

This production of The Nutcracker features choreography by OBT artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, sets designed by Jeannette Franz, Ruth Gilmore, and Phillip Lineau, and the iconic music scored by Tchaikovsky. The Nutcracker is one of the most famous classical ballets and a holiday tradition for many, telling the story of a little girl named Clara, her mysterious godfather Herr Drosselmeyer, a very special nutcracker, and a magical night’s journey.

OBT’s production of The Nutcracker features a cast of over 100 performers. Principal roles are performed by professional OBT company dancers, who dance together with Olympic Ballet School students.

Digital access to each show is $25 by Dec. 31, 2020 and includes unlimited viewing for seven days. Tickets are available for purchase at www.olympicballet.org/digital-nutcracker.