Online permitting in Edmonds gets a boost thanks to city employee Kristin Johns

Plans had been in the works for some time at Edmonds Development Services to transition from the traditional paper-based permitting process to an online system, but with the volume of day-to-day work of processing, reviewing and issuing permit applications for everything from simple fences to massive apartment buildings, the transition to online frequently took a back seat.

But then COVID hit.

By March all City Offices had pretty much closed down to the public, throwing a monkey wrench into Development Services permitting operations, most of which had been run from the customer counter in their City Hall offices.

That’s when Senior Permit Coordinator and 14-year City of Edmonds employee Kristin Johns jumped into the breach, rolled up her sleeves, and single-handedly took on the task of bringing the whole department into the world of virtual operations.

“She seemed to work 15 hours a day 7 days a week to bring our whole department completely virtual, without citizens barely even noticing,” said permit coordinator and coworker Denise Nelson. “We went from offering in-person help 42.5 hours a week to offering all of the same services virtual within weeks of the pandemic hitting. We went from working in the office, to working from home overnight. And even more amazing – this is not her regular job!”

To get things going quickly, Johns took a two-stage approach. The first involved developing an internal site that allowed the public to upload various documents and make applications electronically.

“This was really a Band-Aid approach to quickly bring the paper permitting system online,” she said. “This was never intended to be long-term sustainable, but it allowed us to keep up with the work and gave some breathing space to integrate our system with the new Mybuildingpermit.com online portal.”

The portal was developed by the My Building Permit program, a public non-profit that provides a forum for regional collaboration. In existence since 1998, the forum provides a place for building officials and permit staff from numerous jurisdictions to meet regularly with the aim of sharing best practices, aligning on building standards, and producing materials to help citizens, builders, and developers navigate the permitting process. In other words, governments working together to accomplish similar needs.

The mybuildingpermit.com portal provides a seamless interface with the Edmonds permitting system, allowing customers to take care of an array of permitting submittals, paperwork, letters and more directly through the portal.

But getting Edmonds permitting operations integrated with this system was a challenge.

“I basically went into hiding while I was working on this,” laughed Johns. “It took some long days and weeks.”

She went on to explain that most cities take a slower track, taking a year or more to “get comfy” with the system before going into full-blown online submittal through the mybuildingpermit.com portal.

“We’ve been trying to get a more robust internet presence for some time,” said Development Services Director Shane Hope. “Then COVID came and pushed us harder. Kristin jumped right in and worked hard and smart. On top of this, she’s a great communicator and does her work with a smile.”

Hope’s comments are echoed by Edmonds Building Official Leif Bjorback.

“Kristin has an amazing skill set,” he said. “In addition to knowing all things about permitting, she has lots of construction knowledge and a solid IT background. Her great people skills really came into play on this project, when she spent considerable time explaining, coaching and training other staff on the new system.”

And thanks to Johns’ effort, Edmonds has emerged as a regional leader in adopting this new system.

“I’m most proud of the fact that we are the first jurisdiction of the 18 or so My Building Permit members to go live with the new portal,” she added. “We how have more than 55 permit configurations, types and options working through the portal, covering everything from a fence, to a new house, to a new commercial building.”

She cautions that while much has been done, there are still parts that need to be built “but we do have workarounds.”

Born and raised in Edmonds, Johns attended Meadowdale High School and graduated in 1991 from WSU with a degree in small business management. She’s active in the community, and has served on the Edmonds Arts Festival Board.

— By Larry Vogel