Pop-up blood drive at Edmonds Center for Arts Dec. 16-22

Bloodworks Northest is hosting a Pop-Up Donor Center blood drive at the Edmonds Center for the Arts Dec. 16-22.

The drive corresponds with Washington State Blood Donor Day, which is Dec. 18.

No walk-ins, guests, or people under age 16 are permitted onsite. Donors are asked to wear an appropriate face mask during your donation. To make your appointment, visit schedule.bloodworksnw.org or call 800-398-7888. The Edmonds Center for the Arts address is 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Blood donations can also be made at other Bloodworks donor centers, including the Lynnwood location at 19723 Highway 99, Suite F, Lynnwood. Phone there is 425-412-1000.