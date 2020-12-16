Pruitt no longer new police chief; harassment claim, protection order come to light

Last week, after the Edmonds City Council moved up the decision date for selecting a new police chief, I promised that we would look into the process that Mayor Mike Nelson’s administration followed in the police chief selection. We have continued to do that work for the past week, and are publishing what we have learned so far because the process matters, especially since the mayor has announced the city will launch a new national search for a chief early next year. — Teresa Wippel, Publisher
Sherman Pruitt, whom the Edmonds City Council one week ago confirmed as the city’s new police chief, was terminated from his first law enforcement job in 2004. Our investigation also produced other documents on a harassment allegation, and Pruitt testified in federal court that he was investigated for domestic violence against his two wives in a span that goes back two decades.
My Edmonds News has also learned that city councilmembers, the mayor and the human resources director were provided with documents regarding the allegations of domestic violence before the 4-3 vote to hire him took place Dec. 8.
While a move to discuss Pruitt’s background was quashed during that meeting, Mayor Mike Nelson announced Tuesday that his preferred candidate would not become chief because he had “omitted relevant details from his application.” The city will conduct a new search for the next police chief.
In 2004, Pruitt applied to be a Seattle police officer. In July 2004, the department wrote to Pruitt, congratulating him on passing his physical exam, adding: “We would like to extend you a Final Offer of Employment as a police recruit.” Three months later, SPD terminated Pruitt from the force.
My Edmonds News has obtained documents confirming Pruitt’s hiring and termination. When Seattle hired him, the department assigned Pruitt to the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Center rookie class in Spokane. Class began in July 2004.
Just two months into his academy training and while still a probationary recruit, Pruitt was investigated by police in DuPont (Pierce County) for a harassment incident at a local restaurant. Pruitt’s wife, Melody, worked at Farrelli’s restaurant, and had a confrontation with a manager and either left work or was sent home, a police report said.
Witnesses told police that Sherman Pruitt then went to Farrelli’s and confronted the manager.
The manager told the officer who responded that Pruitt said “he was going to kick his ass, to go outside and take care of it right now. Yeah, I got your ass; wait ‘til you come to Seattle.”
The manager said “that he (Sherman) has mentioned in the past that he was going to be a Seattle cop and had no problem saying it,” according to the police report.
In the incident report, Pruitt told the investigating officer that “he did not make any threats like he was accused of.” The officer said Pruitt told him “he was in the (Police) Academy to be a Seattle cop and did not want to ruin that.”
DuPont police warned Pruitt but did not file charges.
One month later, the Seattle Police Department terminated Pruitt for “Failure to successfully complete Probationary Period” with no further explanation.
Pruitt declined to comment when questioned by My Edmonds News, saying, “I’m sorry, I’d rather not talk about anything right now.”
Asked about his time with the Seattle Police Department, Pruitt replied, “I don’t want to discuss anything” and hung up the phone.
What did the City of Edmonds know?
Prior to a Nov. 12 recruiting interview with Pruitt, all members of the city council received a city job employment information packet with Pruitt’s personal and professional background. We have learned that there was nothing in that packet regarding his time with Seattle police. There was also no information about domestic violence incidents involving Pruitt that were previously reported in testimony in a federal civil rights lawsuit he and his wife filed against the city of Arlington.
In that 2009 federal trial, attorneys for Arlington asked: “Now, Mr. Pruitt, you’ve been the subject of a domestic violence investigation involving your wife, isn’t that true?”
Pruitt answered: “Yes,” court records show.
A warrant was issued for his arrest in that case, he testified. When asked if he was also the subject of another domestic violence investigation involving his first wife when the couple lived in Oceanside, Calif., Pruitt testified that “we had some verbal arguments but not a domestic violence investigation, no.”
Pruitt was serving in the Marine Corps at the time. Following those arguments, his wife secured a “military protective order” to keep him away from her, he testified in the 2009 trial. His commander then ordered Pruitt to attend a 16-week men’s program because of his wife’s allegations.
None of those issues from the testimony in that federal civil rights trial were provided in the November background packet to Edmonds city councilmembers.
When Councilmember Vivian Olson brought them up during the Dec. 8 council meeting during which Pruitt was confirmed on a 4-3 vote, Edmonds Human Resources Director Jessica Neill Hoyson said she did not think it was an appropriate subject for a public meeting.
When City Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas asked if Pruitt had been convicted of domestic violence, Hoyson said the city’s background check revealed no criminal convictions.
Edmonds police officer qualifications
According to the Edmonds police webpage profile on the national police career search qualifications website, any domestic violence incident, not just a conviction, is an “automatic disqualifier” for any officer seeking a “lateral” move (in this case, chief-to-chief). “Applicants should not apply to our agency (Edmonds police) if they indicate any of the automatic disqualifiers,” the Edmonds webpage notes. Edmonds police say that means “admission of any act of domestic violence as defined by law, committed as an adult.”
During the December 8 meeting, when Olson questioned whether the background investigation had been thorough enough, Mayor Nelson replied: “I’m not going to have this be questioning the abilities of my human resources director.”
A motion was made to discuss the issue in executive session and not in public; Councilmembers voted it down.
My Edmonds News has learned that on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 6, a 60-page copy of Pruitt’s federal testimony was emailed to all councilmembers, Mayor Nelson and Human Resources Director Neill Hoyson. That was two days before the confirmation vote.
The mayor’s spokesperson, Economic Development and Community Services Director Patrick Doherty, said Tuesday afternoon the mayor wouldn’t be available for an interview to answer followup questions on what details Pruitt omitted from his application materials, adding Nelson “considers this a private, legal employment matter and can’t offer any more comment.”
— By Bob Throndsen
This is a sad tale. Sounds like Edmonds needs to clean house. First the Mayor rushes the selection process. Anytime I’m told to buy now I know it’s a scam. Why was this rushed? Then when due diligence was not performed the Mayor blames the citizens of Edmonds for the outcome!! What about the Edmonds Police Department? They seem to do a fine job in spite of the Mayor. This whole incident was shameful.
Dear Mayor Nelson,
Coach Jon Wooden said “you are not a failure until you start blaming others for your mistakes”
1. You had a highly qualified and well respected internal candidate in Assistant Chief Lawless
2. You rejected him (after praising his qualifications, and saying he was your man), for someone with a much lesser resume, and thin qualifications (police chief of a 300 person town).
3. You rushed the process, and in that process you either ignored or glossed over serious lapses of judgement in the candidate you selected – most or all of which you and the City Council were aware of.
YOU are the person responsible for those mistakes.
Now you want to waste more Edmonds taxpayer funds on a national search for what purpose?
Please explain to the good tax-paying citizens of Edmonds exactly what problem you are trying to solve with this convoluted, flawed, rushed and now expensive process?
Great thanks to all those who continued candidate investigations beyond the mayoral and council appointment decision. The performance of our elected officials and treatment of both Mr. Pruitt and Acting Chief Lawless has been appalling and an embarrassment to all of us who live here in Edmonds. Many apologies would seem to be in order and a personal Thank you to Chief Lawless for enduring this unjust process.
The process was flawed. We did two things – 1. We accomplished what the goal was, to make the process more transparent. 2. We gave the Council and the Mayor a learning opportunity. Unfortunately, we (the Council is “We” collective) took us through some very difficult and very trying challenges, and it appears, they will spend additional money on another search. (Are there candidates that can be reviewed from the first search?)
We have a responsibility to check authority. We have a responsibility to challenge authority. The only place we really have control in the way our futures are shaped politically is in local politics. When that right is taken away through maneuvering, it effects every one of us.
I do not care where we attempt to place blame, that is for the courts or lawyers or philosophers to decide. The process, if more transparent, if more thorough, if more open, would have avoided this entire situation. The voters will reward or chastise our elected officials via their votes.
The most important thing that came out of this for all of us – we can, as a collective, bring equity and justice to Edmonds through transparency, honesty, and an active citizenry. I encourage Council to do the same.
I was disappointed and frustrated with the mayor and four members of the city council. Now I’m appalled.
I hope our mayor’s pride does not get in the way of nominating Chief Lawless. I hope our council members can remember that they represent the citizens of Edmonds.
I hope Chief Lawless knows that the mayor and council do not represent the will of Edmonds in this case and chooses to be our chief of nominated.
If that happens, there is no doubt he’ll outlast the leadership who created this mess.
What is unfortunate is that there was opportunity to “do right” by both Mr. Pruitt and Chief Lawless but an objective process – with the intent of determining who was the best-fit and best-qualified – was overlooked or ignored to address an apparent widespread issue that lacks supporting data.
When those trusted to govern on behalf of all citizens in a non-partisan manner violate that trust and contract, no one benefits.
The timeline of discovery is revealing, the mayor’s response is truly unbecoming and arrogant, and the damage to this city (not to mention the legal exposure and costs) is squarely on the shoulders of the Mayor, HR, the four councilmembers who voted to rush the process and the council president.
I listened to King 5 news and one of our council members called the town of Edmonds “Racist”?! Really? So this is why one candidate for chief is chosen? And now we find out the facts of Mr. Pruitt that would have been responsible for the town and its citizens safety over a push to show we are diverse?! Voters of Edmonds please wake up as this is how Seattle ended up in the mess that it’s in now. You hire talent based on their skills and merit, not skin color. The council and mayor need to resign, now. We have a wonderful beautiful little town we must protect it from people like these. I love Edmonds and this type of politics doesn’t belong here.
Thank you to Teresa Wippel and Bob Throndsen for their excellent reporting and commitment to our community. Here is the link to support My Edmonds News. https://myedmondsnews.com/membership/
I also want to thank Bob and Teresa. Excellent reporting.
News Flash: public officials and their agents have an absolute duty ( financial and fiduciary) to account for, explain, justify, answer orally and/or in writing to the citizen taxpayers of the respective jurisdiction – absent attorney client privilege or statutory exception. The peevish, ill tempered, unprofessional and “small” response by MN below is arrogance and hubris to the extreme. The buck stops with you or at least it should. Remember – it’s not the mistake as much as the coverup. Except in this case on top of the coverup you have unjustly and unfairly hurt and damaged the reputations of two fine men. For no discernible reason. None of it makes sense. You know it doesn’t. All of Edmonds knows it doesn’t. Blaming your abysmal handling of this matter on your constituents is a shameful and transparent (please do research the concept of transparent and your lack thereof) attempt at deflection. Be sure to also alert the city’s liability carrier and budget in the city’s liability deductible for 2021.
“Councilmember Vivian Olson questioned whether the background check on Pruitt was as thorough as it needed to be, which elicited a sharp reply from Nelson. “I’m not going to have this be questioning the abiilities of my human resources director,” he said.”
Several commenters have proposed selecting Asst. Chief Lawless as permanent chief, and on the merits that makes perfect sense. But has anyone asked Jim Lawless if he’s still interested? The way Mayor Nelson has treated him and bungled the whole selection process, now totally fallen apart, Jim may have already opted out. Relationships can be damaged beyond repair.