Reader view: The case for protecting our trees

It is evident to anyone who lives in or travels through Edmonds that trees in our community are being decimated at an accelerating pace at the same time we need to be protecting their natural gifts for the sake of survival as well as aesthetics.

This week the Edmonds Planning Board reviewed revisions to the Tree Ordinance. After reviewing the history of the efforts made since the establishment of a Tree Board in 2010, I also reviewed the results of a community survey. One conclusion of that survey included that, “respondents expressed the greatest appreciation for air quality benefits, with 36.6% indicating that it is the most important benefit, followed by wildlife habitat, and water quality.”

When I read through the recommendations for the Tree Ordinance, it became clear all it did was pick at the edges of imperative bold moves. On the anniversary of the Paris Accords, which, as necessary as they are, in themselves do to little and have resulted in virtually no net reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Global temperature continues to rise. Some scientists have concluded that even if we were able to reduce emissions to zero, we have gone so far past the tipping point that our only resort is to sequester carbon. The best way to do so, and the only one already operational, is nature’s existing carbon sinks. In addition to trees, the natural systems that include healthy soils, and layers of diverse species all interconnected with each other, including people, are critical to preventing climate catastrophe. To that end, I presented the following remarks to the Edmonds Planning Board on Wednesday, Dec. 9:

I am asking you to weigh your decisionsconsidering broad scale impacts. I recognize our culture prioritizes monetization of business and financial gain over preservation and conservation of natural systems more challenging to assign a dollar value. One indication is how many express being tired of impacts endured in the face of multiple crises in 2020 and a wish to “return to normal.”

However 2020 has presented us with an essential opportunity. The challenges we are facing are the culmination of gross mismanagement of the planetary ecosystem. Until and unless we take a serious look at combined effects of a colonization and monetization mindset, we will be looking down the barrels of 2020-like years and worse for decades to come.

On the other hand. If we take time to Stop. Listen. Look, both ways, back as well as forward, we may yet have a chance to halt the juggernaut of climate destruction that is becoming increasingly out of our control.

Forging ahead without a plan only compounds the current dilemma. A flawed result is not better than none, it is worse, because it gives the impression something has been done. This has not been accomplished with these proposed revisions.

Better a moratorium on removing any trees in any development until a functional Tree ordinance can be crafted. Such a moratorium needs to be accompanied not only by hefty fines but a halt to any construction that continues in violation of the moratorium.

We need to end or at least pause “business as usual,” take a deep breath of the air provided courtesy of our arboreal neighbors, and decide how we will manage to pay back the debt we owe to the living forest we have inherited from the first inhabitants recognized in words at the beginning of each council meeting. Before Salish speaking tribes took up residence on these shores, other inhabitants as deserving of our honoring, not only in word but in deed made their lives and ours possible.

Without more stringent replacement and enhancement requirements, incentives and penalties, we will continue down the path of ever decreasing quality of our natural support system.

We need more widespread understanding of the essential benefits trees provide in saving energy, not to mention sequestering carbon, our only current hope to avert global catastrophe from climate transformation.

Goals for trees on single family residences in non critical areas (the majority of land resource within city limits) are woefully inadequate. We must go far beyond “Asking for voluntary public participation,” Rather ask instead, How much is the air you breathe worth?

Trees are more than pretty individuals. They require a network of supporting species to remain viable. The same can be said of us as a species. Without trees and the communities that support them, we, too are doomed to years far worse than what we have experienced in 2020.

— By Lora Hein