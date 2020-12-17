Reminder: Dec. 19 last day to buy raffle tickets for Edmonds museum’s classic fire pedal truck

This Saturday, Dec. 19, is your last chance to enter to win the Edmonds Historical Museum’s 2020 classic fire pedal truck.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 each in front of the museum at 118 5th Ave. N. from 10 a.m.-noon. The winner will be announced that same day at 1:30 p.m. by Edmonds’ own Emily the Elf. Winners do not need to be present to win.

All proceeds from the raffle go toward realizing the former Edmonds Fire Safety Foundation’s vision of establishing a Fire Museum. Under the Edmonds Historical Museum, the Fire Museum is dedicated to the history of the Edmonds Fire Department (1904-2009), along with providing a home for the 1938 Ford Fire Engine and the 1925 REO Fire Engine. The 1938 Ford Fire Engine makes appearances in the Edmonds Kind of 4th parade and at the Edmonds Tree Lighting.