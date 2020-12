If you’re uncomfortable gathering in person for a Christmas Eve candlelight service this year, North Sound Church has you covered.

The Edmonds church has prepared a traditional service with music, carols and a virtual choir that can be enjoyed at home, on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, at whatever time fits in best with your celebrations. The Christmas Service video will be available on Christmas Eve morning at 8:30 a.m. or anytime thereafter and can be found here.